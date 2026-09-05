LSU’s NFL Players: What Ex-Pros on LSU Roster Are Playing Today vs. Clemson?

There has been plenty of drama surrounding LSU signing former NFL players to the team’s roster, but questions surround whether any of these ex-professional athletes will play today against Clemson. LSU has been linked to tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris.

Both are former NFL players who signed with teams as undrafted free agents only to be released during the preseason.

Head coach Lane Kiffin has been fighting against the NCAA, SEC and any legal court who will listen for these players to have another year of eligibility despite spending training camp with NFL teams.

Legally, Kiffin has been cleared to play Wright and Harris, but the SEC filed a lawsuit against LSU over their pursuit of former NFL players. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Wright and Harris have been left off of LSU’s roster ahead of the Tiger’s season opener against Clemson.

While LSU could add these former NFL players to the team’s roster at a later date, it appears Kiffin does not plan to play Wright or Harris against Clemson.

Here’s what you need to know about LSU’s roster and former NFL players.

Will LSU HC Lane Kiffin Play Former NFL Players vs. Clemson?

During an appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Kiffin revealed that he does not plan to play former NFL players for now. Kiffin cited fear of future penalties in games involving former NFL players who played.

“I’m the head coach of LSU, and I had to make a decision that is for the big picture of LSU and the LSU football program, with the uncertainties of what potentially could have come by adding them to the roster,” Kiffin noted, per The Athletic. “We couldn’t get exact reasons or exact what that would mean if we added them.

“So with that, (we) made the decision which is the best interest of the team and the university, and we’re excited to be playing a great game today here in front of these fans. Let’s spot the ball.”

What Former NFL Players Are on LSU’s Roster?

Kiffin could have avoided a lot of drama by making this decision much sooner. The upside of these players suiting up for LSU never quite seemed to outweigh the potential consequences.

Wright signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, but was released in August. The tight end later signed with the Cleveland Browns only to be released weeks later.

Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints but was released on August 8. The defensive tackle played for Kiffin at Ole Miss.

What Is LSU’s Argument in Allowing Former NFL Players to Return to Play College Football Games?

While the issue seems pretty straightforward, fans may be curious about LSU’s rationale for pushing to allow former NFL players to return to college. LSU’s argument centers around the NCAA granting all players five years of eligibility moving forward in a decision announced in June.

The announcement was made after the NFL draft prompting some former college football players to argue they could have remained at the collegiate level rather than turning pro if the decision was made sooner. While these players participated in NFL training camps and potentially preseason games, the athletes have not suited up in a regular-season pro game.

For all of the controversy, time will tell if any of these former NFL players will ever play at LSU.

“Sources: LSU has not added Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to the team’s roster for the Clemson game,” Thamel detailed in a September 4, message on X.

“They could potentially be added later in the year, as both are enrolled in school. LSU has 103 players on the roster submitted, and that leaves them two spots.”