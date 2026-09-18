LSU’s Sam Leavitt Facing Surprising Status Update Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup

The #7 Louisiana State Tigers are entering a crucial battle with #8 Ole Miss this Saturday, with the status of QB Sam Leavitt driving conversation at the moment.

The five-star transfer was a shocking addition to LSU’s player availability report on Thursday. Leavitt is dealing with what is believed to be a shoulder injury and was handed a “doubtful” label.

Now, the air is clearing further as the game quickly approaches. Thursday’s report is providing a more clear picture on Leavitt’s ultimate prognosis.

Leavitt’s Status Updated on Thursday

The 21-year-old star is now questionable for Saturday’s game, an improvement on the “doubtful” tag from Wednesday.

The reports out of LSU practice on Wednesday were that Leavitt did not throw the ball, which is concerning. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel relayed that no one on the Ole Miss staff buys that Leavitt is actually ailing. The upgrading of the quarterback to questionable might raise eyebrows, but there is a strong possibility that Leavitt simply improved over the last day.

This sets the stage for a war of attrition between LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss’ Pete Golding. The battle in Oxford will be intense and carry heavy implications. Leavitt’s status adds another layer of intrigue to what has potential to be “game of the year” in 2026.

LSU Needs QB for High-Stakes Matchup

Kiffin and the Tigers roster two capable players behind Leavitt, but there’s little doubt that they need his presence in Oxford.

Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss is sure to create one of the most hostile environments in recent college football history. The Tigers will also be the team that is actively the subject of being rooted against. While Leavitt has his flaws as a passer, he also brings the strongest credentials to the table as far as experience goes.

The Oregon native has a Big 12 title game, as well as a College Football Playoff battle, to his name thus far. Leavitt made a name for himself at Arizona State, and is now once again at the forefront of the college football world.

This game, perhaps more than any other, will require the dual threat talent to be just that. Golding’s defenses are typically aggressive 4-2-5 setups that rely heavily on pre-snap disguises and emphasize teamwork over individual heroics. This makes it paramount for Leavitt to make sharp, astute reads without bailing the pocket.

It also puts the burden on Leavitt to bail the pocket and create yardage with his legs when necessary. Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz built up a reasonable blueprint to exploit Ole Miss’ defense. It’s now up to Leavitt to crack the code with even more skill position talent surrounding him.

Time will tell whether Leavitt plays or not, but the upgrading in status makes his trajectory seem promising. LSU and Ole Miss’ high-stakes SEC battle is kicking off at 7:30 P.M. EST from Oxford, Mississippi. The game is to be broadcast on ABC in a primetime slot.