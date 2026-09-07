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LSU Tigers Announce Sam Leavitt News After Clemson Game

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Clemson v LSU
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BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 05: Quarterback Sam Leavitt #10 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball past defensive end Jahiem Lawson #15 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of a game at Tiger Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

After throwing an interception on the very first drive Saturday night, LSU Tigers star quarterback Sam Leavitt settled in nicely against the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson opened the scoring with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead, but after that, it was all LSU in Baton Rouge.

LSU erupted for 31 unanswered points in the first half and continued its dominance after halftime to win 51-10 in Lane Kiffin’s first game as LSU’s head coach. It also marked Leavitt’s first game since transferring from Arizona State.

LSU Announces Leavitt News

Leavitt finished 16-for-28 for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air. He also rushed 12 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

On Monday, LSU announced that Leavitt earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors alongside Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander.

“The SEC Offensive Player of the Week,” LSU posted on X.

LSU Fans React on Social Media

Tigers fans reacted to Leavitt winning SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week in his first game wearing an LSU uniform.

“Another Joe Burreaux!” one fan said.

Someone else added, “BA-BA-BANGGGGGGGGGGGG.”

Another person wrote, “THATS MY QB.”

“The Lane Kiffin Difference,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “BANG!!! THAT’S MY QB!!!”

LSU’s 2026 Outlook

The Tigers set the tone for the season, but expectations in Louisiana never change. Fans want a national championship.

In a stacked SEC, however, LSU will have to navigate a gauntlet of a schedule to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will face Louisiana Tech this week before traveling to Oxford for a highly anticipated matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss. The game will mark Kiffin’s return to his former home.

LSU will then host No. 8 Texas A&M the following week in another major SEC matchup.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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LSU Tigers Announce Sam Leavitt News After Clemson Game

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