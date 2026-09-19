Morgan Freeman Makes Expected Pick in Ole Miss vs. LSU College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay is all set in Ole Miss, and the picks for the game that is touted to be the matchup of the season are in.

Their guest picker was a Mississippi die-hard through and through, besides being a top figure in Hollywood: Morgan Freeman.

Although he was born in Memphis, Tennessee, Freeman spent the majority of his childhood raised in Mississippi, also where he currently lives. He maintains himself as strictly Southern, saying Mississippi is where he truly belongs. That’s why his pick from Ole Miss vs. LSU was quite expected.

Morgan Freeman Picks Ole Miss Over LSU

“If I go for what’s his name (Kiffin), I will not be able to go home tonight,” the actor said on College GameDay. “That’s a fact. In spite in my belief in your every thought (Saban), Ole Miss!

Freeman’s dig at Saban was unmissable since he was the only one from the crew who picked LSU over Ole Miss.

“I think Trinidad Chambliss is the most dynamic player in college football,” the former Alabama coach said. “I think (Kewan) Lacey is the best running back in football. I love (Ole Miss coach) Pete Golding as a defensive coach, and I think he’ll have them ready, but defense travels. LSU has the better defense, so I’m taking LSU.”

Other than him, every other vote went to Ole Miss. Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee also gave a loud and unabashed yes to the Ole Miss hype.

“The home team has won 12 of the last 14, including six straight,” Desmond Howard said. “Trinidad’s number is 6. On the desk with the great Morgan Freeman. Hotty Toddy, y’all.”

Ole Miss Gets Majority of Votes

McAfee didn’t hold back either, as usual.

“That week I was down in Baton Rouge, Morgan, and, as God as my witness here, that LSU team looked fast,” he said. “That LSU team looked talented. The LSU fan base looked committed. I actually said last week, I think LSU wins the national championship by 50 points.”

“What could ole little Pete Golding and little ole Ole Miss do against a team that I’ve been talking about like that? Well, you step foot in this incredibly hot state, you feel the energy from these fine folks. You can tell hate can certainly motivate and it does feel like if that stadium is upside down, anything can happen.”

“So, I guess the question I have to ask Morgan Freeman is, ARE YOU READY?”

“Give me Ole Miss to beat Lane Kiffin. As the football gods, and actually god say, there’s some football justice in this world. … Give me Ole Miss to get a huge win on this day.”

Both teams come in as undefeated through two weeks. It is an important win for LSU, sure, but for Ole Miss, getting a win is personal. A win against the head coach who ditched them right before their first-ever playoff run proves they’re exactly where they need to be in the post-Kiffin era: winning.

Watching Lane Kiffin try to scheme his way past his old stomping grounds while his former roster looks for blood will be pure theatre.

Ole Miss vs. LSU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) on Sep. 19.