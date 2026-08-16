New York Mets Among Latest To Throw Shade At Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels has become one of the biggest trolling targets in the sports landscape since the Washington Commanders quarterback sent a cease-and-desist letter to his alma mater. In the letter, he asked LSU not to use his name, image, and likeness.

Daniels’s reaction was spurred by Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin giving the No. 5 jersey to cornerback DJ Pickett. Shortly after, Daniels called the decision “disrespectful” to him. In a statement made to ESPN by Daniels’ spokesperson, the disdain was more than apparent.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” the statement read.

“Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.”

New York Mets Among The Latest To Troll Jayden Daniels After Comments On Jersey Number

If you’ve looked at social media for five seconds this week, it’s clear to see Daniels hasn’t received a level of support that holds a candle to the pure number of people who have chosen to troll him instead. And the latest of those is not just an individual, but an entire professional baseball team.

The New York Mets drew plenty of laughs when they took a shot at Daniels following their 4-1 win over none other than other than the Washington Nationals.

“Stopped at 4 out of respect for Jayden Daniels” the Mets said in a social media post that, unsurprisingly, went totally viral.

Jayden Daniels Comments Recently Addressed By Lane Kiffin, LSU

LSU did not choose to remain silent, as one might expect, after Daniels’ strong comments. The Tigers are not backing down, either. Head coach Lane Kiffin recently addressed Daniels and firmly stood by his decision.

Pickett will keep Daniels’ former jersey number, and it looks like that won’t change moving forward.

“DJ is in 5, and that was a situation that was promised to him in recruiting here, for him to sign here. And I’ve done a lot of research on that with the family and (his) representatives, … so really, I didn’t have a decision to make,” Kiffin told a pool of reporters regarding the situation at hand.

He went on to elaborate on how this came to pass and the level of the head coach’s involvement.

“It was promised to the kid,” Kiffin continued. “I’m not going to judge something that I wasn’t (apart) of, but when a kid is promised something to come to school, he should (be able to) wear it. So at that point, I don’t really think that’s my decision. It should be honored what he was told. So he’s wearing it.”

Pickett’s father also fired back at Daniels in a much sterner tone.

“Honestly, man, this right here makes us want to wear the number more,” Damien Pickett said to NOLA.com. “LSU has not said anything to us about the number, about us being able to wear the number. Coach (Lane Kiffin) has been in full support of my son.”

At least for now, it looks like Daniels can raise all the fuss he wants, but it’s all for naught.