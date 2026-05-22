‘Recruiting Weapon’: LSU’s Ed Orgeron Hire Draws Strong Reactions

In the history of college football, few coaches can hold a candle to former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron when it comes to recruiting.

Over the last 42 years, Orgeron has crafted a Paul Bunyan-esque mythos when it comes to the recruiting trail, eventually becoming such a force that it led to head coaching jobs with Ole Miss and LSU, where he put together arguably the greatest college football team of all time in 2019.

That’s why LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s hiring of Orgeron, 1 of his oldest friends and most trusted colleagues, as the special assistant to recruiting and defense, has sent shockwaves through the college football world.

“LSU has finalized a deal to hire Ed Orgeron on Lane Kiffin’s staff,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote on his official X account on May 20. “Orgeron returns to LSU, which he led to the 2019 national title as head coach. Orgeron has a decades-long relationship with Lane Kiffin … his role will include being a recruiting weapon for his longtime friend Lane Kiffin.”

Under new NCAA rules, Orgeron will be allowed to go on the road to recruit for LSU immediately, which almost guarantees some unlucky schools are about to start losing recruits to LSU.

LSU Paid Ed Orgeron $17.1 Million Buyout in 2021

While Orgeron’s ability as a head coach has been questioned more than once — he was eventually fired by both Ole Miss and LSU — his role as an elite recruiter and evaluator of talent has not.

“Ed Orgeron one of the all-time great recruiters,” On3 recruiting guru Steve Wiltfong wrote on his official X account.

When LSU fired Orgeron following the 2021 season, it came with a $17.1 million buyout paid to Orgeron in monthly installments, with the final payment coming in December 2025.

“Anybody else find it wild that Lane Kiffin — who’s never won a national title as a head coach — brought back Ed Orgeron, a national championship-winning former LSU head coach … to the same program that paid him over $16 million to leave?” Ohio State fan account The Buckeye Nut wrote on its official X account.

Ed Orgeron Left LSU in Cloud of Controversy

Orgeron’s time at LSU might be remembered for that brilliant, undefeated season in 2019 with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, but it’s also remembered for ending in a cloud of controversy.

“The Ed Orgeron ship has sailed,” New Orleans talk radio host Kaare Johnson wrote on their official X account. “I don’t understand this hire by Lane Kiffin. Kinda embarrassing. Orgeron’s best days are waaaaaay behind him. Doesn’t relate to 2026 players. Left LSU football in disarray. Part of sexual harassment lawsuit. Crazy to bring him back. Cons outweigh the pros easily. Bad look and move.”

In March 2021, a woman testified she told Orgeron she’d been sexually harassed by LSU running back Derrius Guice, and Orgeron responded by calling the woman and asking her to forgive Guice.

Guice was later named in a Title IX lawsuit in which Orgeron, in another instance, was accused of failing to report a rape allegation against Guice.