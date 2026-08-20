Rick Neuheisel Flames Pressure on Lane Kiffin to Win Big at LSU

There are few coaches being discussed as much as Lane Kiffin ahead of the 2026 college football season. Kiffin’s track record, controversial exit from Ole Miss and resources now available to him at LSU all combined to place an immense amount of pressure on his shoulders in his first year at a new school.

Coaches Like Lane Kiffin Are Now Expected to Win Big Right Away

In the past, coaches were offered a grace period before being required to win big. A year one for a coach in a past era was often just viewed as a season to rebuild and implement a culture. However, that’s far from the case thanks to the transfer portal and NIL, two aspects of the game that allow coaches to quickly turn around a program. Curt Cignetti instantly transforming an Indiana program, who previously endured a century of irrelevancy, to College Football Play contender in his debut season and then national champion the next year has provided a blueprint fans now expect, fair or unfair, from other prominent coaches around the country, especially in a major conference.

Kiffin Will Experience More Pressure Than Most Coaches at LSU

But the pressure on Kiffin, 51, is even greater than his peers. The “win now” pressure is always evident in the SEC, at LSU and surrounds Kiffin due to leaving a conference rival, one he elevated to experience arguably the most successful period in its history, in the midst of a playoff run.

Former coach turned CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel understands the pressure on Kiffin may be unreasonable, but he also knows it’s real and will only intensify as the season gets underway.

“It’s CFP or bust,” said Neuheisel. He then elaborated further, even touching on the main obstacle working against the Tigers this fall.

“They spent a lot of money on this roster. They spent a lot of money on the coach and his coaching staff. This has got to happen. Sam Levitt, the quarterback from Arizona State, has been to the CFP. He took the Arizona State Sun Devils a couple years ago. So there’s no reason for it not to happen except they got a schedule that is murder’s row.”

Kiffin, LSU Will Have a Tough Road in SEC

With a preseason ranking of No. 11 from the Associated Press and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll, Kiffin and LSU are among the favorites to win the SEC, which would grant access to the College Football Playoff, granted the likes of Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and even Kiffin’s ex in Ole Miss stand in their way with higher rankings before kickoff. LSU has five AP preseason ranked teams on their schedule, highlighted by three in the final four weeks of the season.

Kiffin’s career resume suggests he will eventually win at a high level. He has a 116-53 overall record, equating to winning at a 686% clip and is coming off leading the Rebels to three-straight 10-win seasons, highlighted by going 11-1 in his final season before his exit on Nov. 30, 2025, just two days after Ole Miss learned they made the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately for Kiffin, everything Neuheisel brought up is why he won’t be afforded the luxury of any patience at his latest job.