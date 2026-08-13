Ryan Clark Defends Jayden Daniels After Taking Legal Action Against LSU

Washington Commanders star quarterback and former LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is taking legal action against his alma mater.

Early Thursday morning, Daniels informed LSU through his attorney that the university can no longer use his name, image and likeness (NIL).

The move stems from LSU giving sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett the No. 5 jersey, which Daniels wore during his time with the Tigers.

Joe Burrow, the other recent LSU Heisman winner, has not seen LSU give out his No. 9 jersey since he last played for the program in 2019.

Daniels’ Statement

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” Daniels’ spokesperson said. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.

“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement said. “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

Ryan Clark Defends Daniels

Former LSU star and current sports media personality Ryan Clark came to Daniels’ defense despite the quarterback receiving significant backlash for the move.

“Before the rumor mill runs wild, or things get taken out of context, hoping to provide some clarity,” Clark posted on X. “Jayden Daniels and his family understand that the No. 5 is not retired at LSU, nor have they ever asked it to be. The cease-and-desist is not about the number itself or about DJ Pickett. It is about respect and the process by which that number was ultimately given out.

“For those attempting to make this about Jayden and Joe Burrow, that narrative is simply not accurate. This is about respecting and honoring a young man who brought the program its third Heisman Trophy and represented LSU with distinction.”

Clark went on to reveal that he has spoken with coaches at LSU and Daniels’ family. He hopes the situation can get resolved, saying he loves Daniels and also loves his alma mater.

Clark later deleted the post shortly after he shared it on social media.