Sam Leavitt Admits He Originally Didn’t Plan to Sign With LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are entering the 2026 season ready to prove a lot of people wrong, especially after the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin comes over to Baton Rouge after spending years with SEC rival Ole Miss. The exit of Kiffin in Oxford was controversial, and it’s expected to impact him during year one with the Tigers.

LSU travels back to Oxford to face Ole Miss in Week 3 of the season, putting more pressure than ever on Kiffin. But there are others on the roster who are also looking to prove themselves, including quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt comes to LSU from Arizona State, just a season removed from taking the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff. The star quarterback was one of the biggest gets for Kiffin in the transfer portal, giving LSU a legitimate option under center.

Sam Leavitt Opens Up on LSU Signing

But before he entered the transfer portal, Leavitt admitted that he didn’t intend to come to LSU.

“I didn’t expect it to go in that direction. When I took my LSU visit, I fell in love with the place and the vision. It’s a historic place. Great players out of here, and you get a chance to go against top-tier players in practice,” Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt was one of the bigger names in the transfer portal, so when he signed with LSU, it was a massive addtiionf or the Tigers. LSU had been missing that star quarterback to lead them, but with Kiffin at the helm, many expected it to happen.

But since Leavitt has been with the program, the quarterback has enjoyed himself.

“It’s a special situation for me to be in, to grind every single day and get better. To be with this staff, it’s a situation where I don’t see how anyone could pass it up,” Leavitt said.

Sam Leavitt Injury Update

Leavitt also gave some updates around his health heading into the season. The quarterback had Lisfranc foot surgery in November and a minor follow-up procedure to remove pins, but he’s ready for the year.

“I’m 100% right now, and I’ve been 100% for the past few months,” Leavitt said. “My health is one thing that I take very seriously. It was really never a question for me… I’m ready to go.”

Leavitt is ready to lead the Tigers forward this season, with all eyes on him. The veteran signal-caller has seen success in college football in his career, but this year will be very different.

2025 was an up-and-down year for Leavitt as he battled injuries and an Arizona State roster that was decimated by losing talent to the NFL. Leavitt played seven games for the Sun Devils, throwing for 1,628 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, Leavitt was still effective despite the injuries, rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

His 2024 season was special as he helped lead Arizona State to the CFP. The signal-caller threw for 2,885 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Leavitt rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns, seeing his dual-threat abilities break out.

2026 could be a massive year for the veteran quarterback, and if he performs up to par, the Tigers could be real title contenders.