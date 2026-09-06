Sam Leavitt’s Mom, Tania & Dad, Jared, Make Personal Admission on LSU QB

It has been college football offseason full of changes for LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, but the one constant is the support of his parents, Tania and Jared Leavitt. Sam’s mom, Tania and dad, Jared, are both former elite athletes.

Tania has been hearing her son talk about playing in the NFL for a long time. Yet, Sam’s mom does not view her favorite quarterback as cocky.

“It’s funny,” Tania told The Athletic’s Doug Haller for a June 2025, feature story titled, “Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt is exactly where he thought he’d be — everyone else is just catching up.”

“Because I know it comes across as super cocky, but it’s kind of this, not a persona, but if you don’t feel like you’re the best, why go do it?”

For now, Sam is focused on helping LSU make a run through the SEC and into the College Football Playoff. Beyond this seasons goals, Sam also has a good chance to play on Sundays.

Here’s what you need to know about the Leavitt family.

Sam Leavitt’s Mom, Tania Leavitt, Is a Triathlete

As a triathlete, Sam’s mom was able to do something very few people can do by testing her limits. It is something that Sam and his siblings were able to watch for inspiration.

“The Leavitts grew up watching Tania Leavitt compete in triathlons,” Haller wrote. “If she hiked a mountain with friends, she wanted to be first to the top.

“Asked about this, Tania said Leavitt comes from a large family, and as the youngest of four, he always had support. It also helped that Leavitt was good at most everything he tried.”

Sam Leavitt’s Dad, Jared Leavit, Is an Ex-BYU Player While His Brother, Dallin Leavitt, Played in the NFL

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Football also runs deep for the Leavitt family. Sam’s brother, Dallin Leavitt, was a standout college football player at BYU and Utah State.

Dallin followed this up with an NFL career via stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. Sam’ dad, Jared, is a former BYU college football player known for being an elite athlete.

“His father, Jared, played outside linebacker at BYU, where he was honored as the program’s best conditioned and most courageous athlete,” Haller explained.

“Dallin (Sam’s brother) said early football conversations around the house didn’t focus on touchdowns but on physicality, as in, ‘Are you going to dominate the person across from you?'”

Sam Leavitt’s Mom, Tania, on Backlash Following LSU Transfer: ‘They Didn’t Create the System’

Sam is now playing for his third school after previous stints at Arizona State and Michigan State. Tania admits it has been hard to witness some of the backlash her son received following these transfer decisions.

“Everybody gets down on these kids,” Tania told NOLA.com’s Jon Blau during an August 2, feature. “They didn’t create the system.”