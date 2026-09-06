LSU QB Sam Leavitt: NIL Deal, Transfer News, Girlfriend & NFL Draft Projections

LSU not only had a head coaching change, but the Tigers also landed a new star quarterback in Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. With Garrett Nussmeier heading to the NFL draft, one of the first moves LSU head coach Lane Kiffin made was searching for a new quarterback.

Kiffin was finally able to sign Leavitt despite plenty of competition in the transfer portal from other top college football programs. Heading into the college football season, fans appear curious about Leavitt’s NIL deal and NFL draft stock.

Additionally, does Leavitt have a girlfriend heading into the college football season? Let’s dive into all this and more regarding the new LSU quarterback.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leavitt.

Sam Leavitt’s NIL Deal: How Much Money Is LSU QB Making?

LSU is quite literally banking a lot of their potential success on Leavitt. The LSU quarterback is one of the highest-paid college football players in the country.

On3 confirmed that Leavitt’s NIL deal is $4.5 million, making the star the No. 11 highest paid student-athlete across sports.

“The most sought-after transfer quarterback in January’s portal window, Leavitt visited Kentucky, Miami, LSU and Tennessee,” On3’s Pete Nakos wrote in an August 25, story titled, “Tracking college football’s highest-paid quarterbacks ahead of 2026 season.”

“But the chance to play for Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge was too much to turn down. Sources told On3 that Leavitt will be making roughly $4.5 million this season with the Tigers. The former Arizona State transfer missed most of 2025 with a leg injury but is fully healthy after being sidelined for the spring.”

LSU QB Sam Leavitt’s NFL Draft Stock Needs a Boost

Leavitt is expected to be one and done at LSU, but the quarterback does have two years of college football eligibility. Heading into the college football season, Leavitt is projected by some analysts to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, while others predict the signal-caller to be a mid-round selection.

The question is just how high Leavitt can climb up draft boards. Nothing is guaranteed as LSU fans remember Nussmeier was once projected as a first-round pick before the Kansas City Chiefs prevented the quarterback from going undrafted by selecting the signal-caller in the seventh round.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Leavitt as his No. 7 draft eligible quarterbacks. Fox Sports’ Rob Rang’s latest NFL mock draft has the Cleveland Browns selecting Leavitt with the No. 32 overall pick.

“For decades, Browns fans have wished their beloved team would earn the final first-round pick of a given NFL draft,” Rang detailed. “Well, having acquired the Rams‘ first-rounder in the Myles Garrett trade might finally provide the opportunity.

“In the interest of securing the No. 32 pick via winning the Super Bowl, Cleveland will almost certainly target a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2027 draft. One intriguing option is Leavitt, who flashed at Arizona State and I believe will flourish at LSU with Lane Kiffin.”

Sam Leavitt’s Girlfriend: Is LSU QB Dating Anyone?

Does Leavitt have a girlfriend? Leavitt is not known to be publicly dating anyone.

The LSU quarterback’s Instagram page is absent of any mention about a significant other. Unless Leavitt is keeping his relationship under wraps, the LSU quarterback appears to be single.

The only woman Leavitt has posted pictures with on social media is his mom, Tania Leavitt.

