SEC Leaders Meeting to Possibly Expel LSU Tigers From the League

The LSU Tigers have been a hot topic of conversation this preseason and into Week 1. Lane Kiffin has been trying to add players who signed pro contracts to the roster. The rest of college football has been opposed to crossing that Rubicon.

In fact, LSU is trying to add three players to the roster. This is despite the fact that the SEC has created a rule that its members are prohibited from doing that. Now, the SEC will meet soon to discuss whether or not they want to expel LSU from the SEC.

LSU Tigers Facing Expulsion in Upcoming Meeting

According to an amendment to a lawsuit that the SEC filed, the league will convene on Thursday to discuss the possible expulsion of the Tigers from the league. This is an aggressive turn from the SEC when it comes to the fact that they want to be able to enforce the rules in their league.

As things stand now, the players who signed pro contracts are eligible to play for the Tigers. However, Kiffin has yet to add any of them to the roster. In their Week 1 victory over Clemson, Lane Kiffin made some comments that also made the amendment in the lawsuit.

The amendment specifically mentions Kiffin’s comments to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe at halftime, in which he said, “Imagine if we had pro players,” as he walked off the field. The SEC is using that as evidence for why they should have the opportunity to kick LSU out of the league.

No decisions have been made about whether or not they will expel the Tigers. Of course, this amendment was filed to give them the ability to kick them out if they get a two-thirds majority vote. The fact that the league is looking at this possible step is certainly noteworthy.

The Tigers Could Be in Trouble Thanks to Lane Kiffin

Kiffin has been steadfast in his belief that he is doing right by these players. However, this might come at the expense of where the LSU Tigers sit in the grand scheme of college football. If LSU is voted out of the league, they will have nowhere to go. They would likely have to become independent.

There is a chance that this is a bluff from the other member schools in the SEC. They could just be trying to force LSU’s hand and make them back down from adding these players to the roster. If any of them play in a game, the SEC has threatened huge punishments.

Those punishments would include a massive fine and a half-season suspension for Kiffin. Perhaps that looming suspension is why Kiffin decided not to add any of the players to the roster yet. That could still happen at any point throughout the season, however.