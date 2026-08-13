LSU Tigers Send Strong Message Back to Jayden Daniels After Letter

Before the season has even started, the LSU Tigers have found themselves in the news surrounding a former player. Jayden Daniels decided to send a letter to the university, telling them they can no longer use his NIL because they allowed a player to wear #5.

The jersey is now worn by defensive back DJ Pickett. Pickett was allegedly promised the jersey back when he was recruited by Brian Kelly. New head coach Lane Kiffin decided to honor that promise by assigning him the jersey number that he wanted.

After the letter was sent to LSU, the Tigers issued a strong response to Daniels.

LSU Tigers to Allow DJ Pickett to Continue Wearing His Preferred Jersey Number

Despite the letter, the Tigers are going to allow Pickett to keep wearing the #5 jersey, according to On3. That is a strong response to a former player who won the Heisman while playing at LSU. However, Daniels played just one season with the Tigers.

Daniels played three seasons prior to that at Arizona State. That might have something to do with Kiffin’s decision to hand this jersey out to Pickett. Instead of reversing course, it seems that Kiffin and his coaching staff are doubling down on their decision.

According to reports, Daniels is upset and he thinks he is being treated differently than Joe Burrow, who also won the Heisman while playing for the Tigers. The difference is Burrow led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship in 2019.

No one has worn the #9 jersey since Burrow has left the program, although it is not officially retired. Daniels thinks that the same logic should be applied to him since he won the Heisman, despite the fact that LSU finished with a 9-3 record that season.

LSU Has Bigger Things to Worry About Than Jayden Daniels

Kiffin and his staff have bigger things to worry about than Daniels right now. He is trying to turn the Tigers into a College Football Playoff contender. The Tigers have a tough schedule, as they have to take on Clemson, Alabama, and Texas this season.

Navigating that schedule with just two losses is what will be required for the Tigers to make the CFP this season. There still has not been a team that has made the CFP with three losses. It is unlikely that will happen this season, either. Kiffin knows this, and that’s what he is focused on.

Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt will be in charge of leading the Tigers. He also comes in from Arizona State, just as Daniels did. He has a tall task of getting LSU back into the national conversation, and that starts with a Week 1 matchup against Clemson.

Daniels should be more focused on staying healthy for the Commanders instead of trying to intimidate the school that helped him be the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.