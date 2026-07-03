Urban Meyer Issues Warning to Lane Kiffin Ahead of First Season at LSU

L

ane Kiffin made the decision to depart Ole Miss at the end of this past regular season to accept the head coaching job at LSU.

The move, as expected, drew significant backlash, largely due to its timing. Ole Miss went on to reach the College Football Playoff and, under Pete Golding, advanced to the semifinals.

While that run marked a major success for the Rebels program, Kiffin is now entering a different landscape in Baton Rouge. Expectations at LSU are not simply to reach the playoff or win 10 games, but to compete for and win national championships.

Kiffin Receives Warning From Urban Meyer

During the latest episode of the “Triple Option” podcast, which Meyer co-hosts with Rob Stone and Mark Ingram of Fox Sports, Meyer warned that Kiffin will not have much time to win over LSU fans, suggesting the Tigers must be in national championship contention immediately.

“The reason I bring up Lane Kiffin is because is it national championship or bust because if it’s anything less he’s going to get hammered,” Meyer said.

When asked whether that should be the standard for Kiffin in year one, Meyer clarified that he does not personally agree with it, but said he understands the expectations from LSU fans.

“They’re nuts. He doesn’t have to win it, but he’s got to be within striking distance. … The fans are nuts.”

I think Lane Kiffin has to win a National Title in Year 1 to appease LSU fans @wendys #WendysPartner pic.twitter.com/x5eA0mgnWP — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) July 3, 2026

LSU’s Most Recent History

LSU last won a national championship in 2019, when it fielded one of the greatest rosters in college football history, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

That team was coached by Ed Orgeron, who was later fired in 2021. LSU then hired Brian Kelly, who spent roughly four seasons with the program, finishing 34-14 overall and 19-10 in SEC play. However, he did not lead the Tigers to a College Football Playoff appearance, and the lack of postseason success ultimately fell short of expectations in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin’s Debut

Kiffin and LSU will open the regular season with a true test on Sept. 5 when they take on Clemson at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

They will face Louisiana Tech in Week 2 before what could be the most anticipated game of the college football season, when LSU travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss on Sept. 19.