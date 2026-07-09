Whit Weeks Opens up About Reality of Dating His Head Coach Lane Kiffin’s Daughter

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks lived out a literal college football rom-com last season when he started dating Landry Kiffin.

The only problem? He had no idea her dad, Lane Kiffin, was about to take over the LSU program, instantly sending him into absolute panic mode ahead of his senior year.

After sitting out spring practices to heal his ankle injury, Weeks sat down with LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu to preview his return to the field. Alongside discussing his return, Weeks also unveiled his reaction to the offseason change he didn’t see coming even in his wildest dreams.

“Whenever me and Landry started dating, we never would have thought in a million years that her dad would ever be my coach. Not in a million years,” Weeks told Mathieu.

“Then once BK (former LSU coach Brian Kelly) got fired, I was like, ‘Holy smokes, Lane really could be the guy.’ And then right away it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s probably going to be Lane.’”

Weeks recalled the news sending him into instant “panic mode.” Suddenly, the rival coach who had been playfully trolling him from the sidelines was holding his senior season in his hands.

The LB had no option but to “roll with it.”

“Then we were like, alright, whatever, let’s roll with it.”

Lane Kiffin and Whit Weeks’ Banter Goes Way Back

It all started with a perfectly timed announcement about their relationship right before Ole Miss vs. LSU, back when Kiffin coached Ole Miss. Back then, Kiffin to LSU was an absolute pipe dream.

Never the one to miss out on a prime trolling opportunity, Kiffin immediately took to X to launch a pointed jab at Weeks. “Take the over,” he tweeted.

It was a classic tongue-in-cheek hint that he planned to run up the score on his daughter’s boyfriend during Ole Miss vs LSU.

Later that week, Kiffin did soften the blow slightly during media availability, telling reporters: “Whit is an awesome kid, comes from a great family. I’m glad those two are happy together.” But the truce didn’t last long, either.

Ole Miss went on to edge out LSU in a tight 24-19 battle. Before ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath could even finish her first question, Kiffin hijacked the microphone to deliver the ultimate post-game punchline on live television: “I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over.”

What made Kiffin’s celebratory troll even more interesting was Landry’s viral outfit from the 2025 Magnolia Bowl game. Kiffion’s daughter was rocking a custom-made dress with No. 40 — Weeks’ jersey number stitched to its back, sitting behind her father supporting Ole Miss.

Kiffin is Keeping Personal and Locker Room Relations Separate

Keeping the trolling exclusively for the sidelines, Kiffin knows the importance Weeks holds in his locker room.

As a sophomore, Weeks was a First-Team All-SEC selection after racking up a mind-boggling 125 tackles (finishing No. 2 in the entire SEC). He’s a sideline-to-sideline heat-seeking missile and the team captain holding the Tigers together when things go sideways on the gridiron.

In 2024, Weeks won SEC Defensive Player of the Week for a dominant 18-tackle, 1-sack performance against, ironically, Kiffin’s Rebels.

Kiffin already knows exactly how destructive Weeks is because Weeks personally ruined his game plan back when his Rebels faced him last season.

This season would be quite different since Weeks also mentioned to Methieu that because he sat out the spring recovering from his ankle, fall camp will be the very first time he has to actively decipher Kiffin’s explosive, fast-tempo offense in practice.