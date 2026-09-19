Why Did Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for LSU? Coach’s Contract & Decision Explained

The question some college football fans are wondering as LSU takes on Ole Miss is why Lane Kiffin left Oxford for Baton Rouge. Why did Kiffin leave Ole Miss for LSU?

There is an argument to be made that LSU has more of a long-term chance of building sustained college football success. The challenge is that Kiffin willingly left a College Football Playoff team for another the program with the “hope” of building this school into something similar.

Such is the reality of college football in 2026.

Kiffin has given a variety of answers about why left Ole Miss. Yet, it is worth referencing the LSU coach pointing to a conversation with Nick Saban as one of the major reasons why he is now in Baton Rouge instead of Oxford.

“The feeling was different, and as I sat there and I told the story at the press conference, you know, I was torn,” Kiffin explained in a July video at a leadership breakfast captured by WAFB 9’s Jacques Doucet. “And when I called Coach Saban and talked it through with him, he said, ‘You know, Lane, you’ll always regret if you don’t go to LSU. It’s the best job in America.’

“And when he said that, that really made the decision for me. And as I’ve looked at it, it has pushed me,” Kiffin continued.

“It has got me out of a comfort zone that we were doing amazing things, but you come here and you feel the power of the place and it drives you every day to even go to another level.”

Here’s what you need to know about Kiffin’s exit from Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin’s Contract: LSU Coach Earned a $4 Million Raise Annually Compared to Ole Miss

Kiffin initially pushed to take the LSU job while remaining the Ole Miss coach through the 2025 season. Neither Ole Miss or LSU would have been pleased with this outcome.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding took over during the College Football Playoff. As for Kiffin, the polarizing coach received a massive raise to join LSU.

Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million contract with LSU. By comparison, Kiffin signed a six-year, $54 million contract extension with Ole Miss in 2023.

Ole Miss would have likely given Kiffin a raise to remain with the Rebels, but the coach earned about $4 million more annually on his new LSU deal.

LSU HC Lane Kiffin Claimed Ole Miss’ History Made It Challenging to Recruit Black Athletes

Since leaving Ole Miss, Kiffin has offered a variety of explanations for his decision to bolt Oxford for one of the program’s biggest rivals. Kiffin clearly believed he could build more sustained success at LSU, but the coach already built at Ole Miss what he would be attempting to create at Baton Rouge.

The coach left a College Football Playoff team who had a chance to win the national championship. Kiffin also pointed to Ole Miss’ complicated history as making it challenging to recruit Black players.

During a May 11, feature interview with Vanity Fair’s Chris Smith, Kiffin claimed it was challenging to recruit Black athletes at Ole Miss.

“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,'” Kiffin recalled a conversation at Ole Miss. “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”