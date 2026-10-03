Mason Heintschel Injury Update: Pitt QB News Doesn’t Look Good

Pittsburgh’s college football season may have took a massive turn on Friday night at Virginia Tech.

Panthers QB Mason Heintschel took off on a run toward the right sideline on third down. He was trying to reach the sideline.

He was taken down by two defenders just short of the marker.

And he was hurt.

Mason Heintschel Injury Update

Heintschel had to be helped off by two trainers with what appeared to be a lower-body injury that occurred while he was brought down by the Virginia Tech tacklers.

It was one of those brutal situations when one defender already had the ball carrier, and then a second hit pretty late seemed to cause the injury.

It appeared to be to Heintschel’s right leg.

Pitt star QB Mason Heintschel has left the game with a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/TE7wWpqssB — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 3, 2026

Update: Pitt announced Heintschel as questionable to return. He was eventually ruled out and was shown on the sideline with crutches.

Who is Pitt’s Backup QB?

Holden Geriner is the backup QB for the Panthers.

He’s got a fascinating college football journey. He was a top-10 QB recruit in his class back in 2022.

He has only played 100 snaps in college football, though, and never started.

Geriner began his career at Auburn, where he stayed for three years.

He then went to Texas State last year.

This season, Geriner came to Pitt, knowing he wouldn’t start. Heintschel had that job secure. He just had a chance to be the backup for Pat Narduzzi, and now it looks like a crucial decision.

Mason Heintschel Stats

Heintschel broke out last fall as a true freshman from Oregon Clay High School in northwest Ohio.

He may not have been expected to start that early, but when he got onto the field, Pitt couldn’t take him off.

He completed 63.6% of his passes as a freshman for 2,354 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Heintschel entered Friday night having an even better 2026 season. He was completing 67.7% of his passes for 1,191 yards and 13 TDs with just one interception.

Pitt trailed 24-21 on its first drive out of halftime on Friday night when Heintschel left.

Geriner then led the Panthers to an immediate touchdown to finish that drive and take the lead.

It’s not clear how long Heintschel will have to be out, but in the long run, it could be a brutal blow for Pittsburgh.