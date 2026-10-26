Pat McAfee Slams Utah Again After ESPN College GameDay Debacle

Week 8 of the college football season was mostly a good one for the University of Utah. In front of a raucous crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the Utes outlasted the then-No. 14 Houston Cougars to improve to 7-0 and claim sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference standings. However, some awkward interactions between Utah fans, the university’s social team and ESPN’s Pat McAfee continue to cloud what was otherwise a standout weekend for the program.

During Saturday’s broadcast of ESPN College GameDay, McAfee picked against Utah football during the show’s prediction segment. Afterward, he declared to the Utes fans assembled around the GameDay set, “I’ll never see you again, hopefully.”

McAfee was irked by a since-deleted reel posted to one of the university’s Instagram accounts in which students did impressions of the host, with some mocking him in the process. Additionally, a Utah student chosen for GameDay’s “Kicking Is Easy” segment — in which students vie for life-changing money by attempting field goal kicks — complained that she was offered less money than what a student at rival BYU ultimately won the previous week (thanks to additional money given by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and his business partner, Ryan Sweeney).

During Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former punter-turned-sports media superstar doubled down on his criticism of Utah.

Pat McAfee Was Impressed by Utah Football, but He Really, Really Doesn’t Want to Return

McAfee made it clear that he respects what the Utes are doing on the field during his show on Monday. However, he also spoke at length about being uncomfortable and feeling unwelcome amid the weirdness with fans and the university.

“I’ve enjoyed this college football season — did not enjoy the University of Utah. Did not enjoy it,” McAfee said, via WestCoastCFB on X.

“Right before I go out there, I see the University of Utah’s Instagram page … they put out a video, ‘Can you do an impression of Pat McAfee?’ And one kid goes, ‘Ah, he’s corny,’ and another kid calls me ‘creepy.’ OK, if these kids would have done this on their own blogs, all good. Everybody’s taking shots at me for everything. I get it. … The university puts that out, like, as I’m about to go do an infomercial for the place? … This is how the university feels about me? It’s an uncomfortable feeling.”

McAfee went on to reference the 2025 fatal shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk, which occurred 40 miles to the south in Orem, Utah.

Added McAfee: “I walked up to that set and said, ‘I think I hate this place.'”

The McAfee situation is a rare blemish on what has been a sterling campaign for the Utes so far. Coach Morgan Scalley’s team moved up to the No. 6 spot in the AP poll on Sunday after besting QB Conner Weigman and Co. with GameDay in town. It was also the 100th straight sellout at Rice-Eccles, and a game that saw Utes QB Devon Dampier dominate on the ground to pace the 21-13 win.

On a Brighter Note, Devon Dampier Reminded the Nation What He Can Do With His Legs

When Dampier transferred to Utah ahead of last season from New Mexico, he arrived after having amassed nearly 1,200 rushing yards with the Lobos in 2024. And he continued to thrive in then-offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s system in 2025, racking up 835 rushing yards at 5.7 yards per attempt.

While his running ability continues to be featured under current offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, there have been fewer designed runs for the quarterback in 2026. Against a vaunted Cougars run defense on Saturday, though, Dampier finished with 150 yards on 15 carries — his highest total since joining the program — as Houston keyed in on running back Wayshawn Parker.

Said Scalley during his weekly press conference on Monday: “If teams are going to crash on the dive in option, he’s pulling it. … He did a really nice job, as well as our offensive line, of seeing that, handling that.”