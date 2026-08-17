Cam Vaughn Dismissed From Miami Program Weeks Before 2026 Season

Months removed from transferring to Miami (FL) in hopes of being part of a contending program, wide receiver Cam Vaughn is now left wondering if he will ever be able to get his career back on track.

Early Monday morning, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal announced that Vaughn has been dismissed from the Hurricanes program. Cristobal revealed the news, effective immediately, while appearing on The Joe Rose Show on 104.3 WQAM in Miami.

While Cristobal didn’t go into any further detail about what prompted the decision, some are speculating that it occurred after several violations of team rules. Cristobal’s comments didn’t advance from the standard “we wish him the best” when talking about what may happened with Vaughn.

Vaughn’s dismissal, especially the timing with the 2026 season just weeks away from kicking off, may have come as surprising to most college football fans. But it’s not all that shocking to those who have been paying attention to his career.

The junior wide receiver transferred to Miami in December, 2025, revealing his intentions ahead of the Hurricanes’ appearance in the College Football Playoff’s National Championship Game. Vaughn’s plans to transfer from West Virginia, where he spent the 2025 season, came following stating his desire to stay at WVU.

Reports out of Morgantown, including from West Virginia Sports Now, indicate that many involved with the WVU program weren’t pleased with Vaughn’s behavior. WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez even once pointed to Vaughn’s lack of discipline holding him back from developing into the premiere player he’s capable of becoming.

“There’s also areas he’s got to get better at. He’s only been at the position a couple years. He’s got the ability to make a lot of plays so we’re trying to get him disciplined to the point we gotta throw it to him all the time,” said Rodriguez in an October press conference when discussing how unlock more out of Vaughn.

As far as Vaughn as a player, he caught 35 passes for 541 yards and scored four touchdowns in lone debut season as a Mountaineer. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch, serving as the only true downfield threat for a WVU offense that struggled throughout the year.

Prior to following Rodriguez from Jacksonville State to West Virginia, Vaughn made 48 receptions, recorded 803 yards and scored five touchdowns, all team-highs for the Gamecocks as they won the Conference USA championship as a freshman in 2024.

Vaughn can transfer to a new school, but will now have to wait until 2027 before getting back on the field.