$6 Million College Football Star QB Emerges as Highest-Paid CFB Player in Historic Deal

College football is becoming a lucrative business for the top players, but one star has emerged atop the list of the sport’s highest-paid players after signing a historic deal via the transfer portal. One ACC program has quite a pattern of poaching the top quarterback in the transfer portal each offseason.

After recent deals for Cam Ward and Carson Beck, Miami once again turned to the transfer portal landing ex-Duke star Darian Mensah. The Hurricanes had to pay a premium in order to fight off other top teams.

On3’s Pete Nakos revealed that Mensah signed a deal topping $6 million, one of the most lucrative NIL deals in college football history. For context, Beck (Miami’s previous starting quarterback) has a base salary of $885,000 with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Duke quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal on the final day of the January transfer window,” Nakos wrote in an August 25, 2026, story titled, “Tracking college football’s highest-paid quarterbacks ahead of 2026 season.”

“What followed was a legal battle between Mensah and the Blue Devils that ended in a settlement agreement, and the former Tulane transfer is at his third school in Miami. His deal calls for more than $6 million, sources tell On3, but that includes incentives,” Nakos added.

“He’s one of the highest-paid players in college football history. It’s an increase from the $4 million he was making last season with the Blue Devils. Mensah finished the 2025 season ranked No. 2 in FBS in total passing yards with 3,973 yards, which led the ACC. He was also second in FBS in passing touchdowns. He finished with a 68% completion percentage and led Duke to its first outright ACC championship since 1962.”

Miami QB Darian Mensah Is Highest-Paid College Football Player With $6.5 Million NIL Deal

Specifically, Mensah has a confirmed NIL deal of $6.5 million, per On3. It not only makes Mensah the highest-paid college football player, but the quarterback tops the list of all student-athletes.

Behind Mensah are Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss who are both earning $5 million. LSU’s Sam Leavitt and Indiana’s Josh Hoover round out the highest-paid top-five players at $4.5 million.

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Among this group of quarterbacks, it is worth noting that Moore and Chambliss are the only two of the five highest-paid players who did not enter the transfer portal.

College Football Odds: Miami Is 5th in National Championship Odds at +1000

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Mensah is not the only highly paid Miami player as star playmaker Malachi Toney is earning $2 million. On the field, Miami will need to prove that the expensive roster cost is justified.

The Canes are fifth in the national championship odds at +1000, per DraftKings. Notre Dame and Ohio State are co-favorites at +600.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal admitted that coaching in the NIL era has its challenges.

“The moment I mention a freshman doing great, then our collective gets 18 calls from agents saying, ‘Hey, I heard my guy is doing great, maybe he deserves a raise,” Cristobal noted during a May interview on “The Triple Option,” per Sports Illustrated.

“Let’s let these guys go out there and prove it, and I’ll be more than happy to compensate them.”