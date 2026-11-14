Darian Mensah’s Contract, Lawsuit Explain Leaving Duke for Miami

Darian Mensah is one of the top quarterbacks in the country, but he’s already at his third school in three seasons.

Mensah began his college football career as the QB for the Tulane Green Wave. His play there earned him a big contract with the Duke Blue Devils. But after a year in Durham, a late transfer portal entry and a lawsuit, Mensah landed with the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 season.

Miami is a top-10 team, coming off its first loss of the season (at Notre Dame), and will take on Duke on Saturday.

Mensah will be in the spotlight even more than usual. The 8-1 Hurricanes host the 7-2 Blue Devils in a game with intriguing ACC implications. Miami still doesn’t have Malachi Toney, making things a bit tougher on them.

And there on the field trying to lead Miami to a bounceback win over Duke will be Mensah — a year removed from being a Blue Devils star.

Why Darian Mensah Left Duke for Miami

Any transfer has complexity, and Mensah’s was no different. Money certainly had to play a factor, but the program history likely played a part, too.

Miami has had huge success recently with transfer quarterbacks. Cam Ward came from Washington State and was the first overall pick into the NFL. Carson Beck came from Georgia and was a third-rounder.

Mensah had proven in climbing the ladder from Tulane to Duke already, and then in being the most sought-after transfer QB, that he was better than anyone had expected when he was a high school recruit. He clearly wanted the highest-possible platform to prove that.

Making things a bit more painful is the fact that Mensah had already affirmed he was returning to Duke before transferring. The contract offer likely was part of that.

Darian Mensah’s NIL Contract at Miami

Mensah is reported to have an agreement at $6.5 million for the 2026 season at Miami through NIL deals and overall financial arrangements.

He was making $4 million per year over a two-year deal at Duke, and the Blue Devils sued him for a breach of contract for leaving after a year. A settlement was reached in late January out of court.

“I remember Darian called me and was like, ‘I just got this crazy offer,'” Duke running back Nate Sheppard said recently told CBS Sports. “And I was like, well, you know, you got to do what’s best for you. If you think that’s best, then go ahead. But obviously, it was a little frustrating. We were supposed to come back, kind of repeat things.”

Mensah’s answer at ACC Media Days in July? “Business is business.”

And on Saturday, business will be settled on the field.