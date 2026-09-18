Inside Darian Mensah’s NIL Deal: Why Transfer to Miami From Duke, NFL Draft Comparisons

Darian Mensah waited until the last minute.

The star college football quarterback didn’t immediately enter the transfer portal after last season with the Duke Blue Devils. He had just transferred to Durham from the Tulane Green Wave. Maybe it was time to stay put.

But then Mensah got an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. The Miami Hurricanes needed a quarterback, and so into the portal and to the Sunshine State he went.

It left Duke in a bind late in the transfer game in need of a quarterback, but it summarized the modern state of college football.

It also showed what Miami has become as a potential NFL launching pad for quarterbacks.

Mensah captures a bunch of narratives all at once.

What is Darian Mensah’s NIL Deal?

Darian Mensah is apparently making $6.5 million to play for Miami this season.

That’s according to reporting from On3’s Pete Nakos.

A chart from On3 Sports also shows that Mensah is the highest-paid athlete in NIL dollars across all of college sports.

Just behind him are Kentucky basketball’s Milan Momcilovic ($6 million), Louisville basketball’s Flory Bidunga ($6 million), Oregon QB Dante Moore ($5 million) and Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith ($5 million).

Mensah made $4 million at Duke a year earlier, a huge cost paid by the Blue Devils to lure him from Tulane in the first place, but he moved on up the ladder again for the 2026 season.

“Duke quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal on the final day of the January transfer window,” Nakos wrote before the season. “What followed was a legal battle between Mensah and the Blue Devils that ended in a settlement agreement, and the former Tulane transfer is at his third school in Miami. His deal calls for more than $6 million, sources tell On3, but that includes incentives.”

Why Darian Mensah Transferred to Miami

Mensah’s transfer was likely about more than the money. A lot of schools would’ve given him a big NIL deal.

He also saw what Miami had done with other transfer quarterbacks in recent years.

Cam Ward had transferred to the Hurricanes and become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Next came Carson Beck, whose transfer to Miami helped him get chosen in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mensah is hoping to be closer to Ward than Beck, but both narratives certainly helped Mensah believe in Miami.

“That was a huge factor, deciding to transfer, seeing what those guys did,” Mensah said at ACC Media Days. “My OC (Shannon) Dawson will form the offense around the quarterback, around the stuff he likes to do. That also made it something I wanted to be a part of.”

Mensah is off to a high-flying start, including helping Miami score 77 points against Florida A&M. There are tougher games and tests ahead, but he was brought to town to have all the answers, and he’ll be hoping to achieve great things before heading to the next level.