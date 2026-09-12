Miami QB Darian Mensah Makes Personal Announcement on Saturday

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah completed 14 of 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night.

He recorded those numbers in the first half alone. The Hurricanes routed Florida A&M Rattlers 77-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mensah added two rushes for 21 yards and posted a 300.5 passer rating. Backup Luke Nickel played the second half and threw three more touchdown passes.

Through two games, Mensah has completed 41 of 45 passes for 653 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. The 77 points tied Miami’s single-game program record.

Two days after the win, Mensah made another announcement.

Darian Mensah Named CVS Community Captain

Mensah announced Saturday that he has joined CVS as a community captain for 2026.

“My days are pretty busy between football, training, classes, and preparing for the season ahead. That’s why I’m excited to be partnering with CVS as a community captain this year,” he said. “Getting the opportunity to visit CVS headquarters, meet the people behind the brand, and learn more about everything they do has been an incredible experience.

Being here has shown me how committed CVS is to supporting people in their everyday lives and helping strengthen communities across the country. I’m excited for everything we have planned this year and I’m looking forward to everything we can accomplish together.”

CVS Pharmacy already counts Mensah as one of its athlete partners. He inked a deal with the brand earlier this year on Mother’s Day.

Mensah holds the top spot in college sports for NIL value. On3’s Pete Nakos valued him at $6.5 million for 2026.

Mensah earned $4 million at Duke last season before his transfer to Miami. The total package to land him reached $8 million to $10 million.

Miami Football Injuries

Head coach Mario Cristobal said cornerback Xavier Lucas will miss about a month.

Miami’s secondary already was down two other cornerbacks. OJ Frederique Jr. suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener at Stanford. Ja’Boree Antoine has been out since before the season with an undisclosed injury.

Miami shifted Bryce Fitzgerald to outside cornerback against Florida A&M. The team also moved freshman JJ Dunnigan into a starting safety role. Omar Thornton remained at nickel.