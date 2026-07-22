Ex-Miami QB Carson Beck’s New NFL Contract Pays Less Than He Made in College

Carson Beck has officially signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals, but the former Miami quarterback’s first NFL payday comes with a surprising twist. On an annual basis, the deal is worth less than what he reportedly earned during his college career.

The unusual financial comparison underscores just how dramatically the NIL era has reshaped the economics of college football.

The deal itself is worth $7,405,992 over four years, with a $1,851,498 annual average, according to Over The Cap‘s full breakdown of the deal. Beck’s 2026 base salary comes in at $885,000, and none of it was fully guaranteed at signing, according to the same source.

Rookie contracts are predetermined by draft slot. As a third-round pick landing at No. 65 overall, Beck’s salary was not up for negotiation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the agreement, according to Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio, noting only the guarantee percentage remained an open question heading into camp.

What isn’t settled is where Beck fits on the depth chart. He’s under contract now, which means he can start pushing to complicate the Cardinals’ plan to hand the starting job to veteran Jacoby Brissett. That competition could heat up fast if Brissett and Arizona can’t agree on a new deal before camp opens, and if Brissett sits out practice until they do, according to Florio’s report.

Beck wasn’t the only rookie passer still unsigned before Wednesday. Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Rams quarterback Ty Simpson and Steelers quarterback Drew Allar remain without contracts.

Carson Beck’s Pay Cut From Miami NIL Paycheck

At Miami last season, Beck carried an estimated $3.1 million NIL valuation, according to On3. Reporters Bruce Feldman and Manny Navarro of The Athletic pegged the number at a little over $3 million, nearly double the $1.6 million Beck’s predecessor at Miami, Cam Ward, reportedly earned before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Do the math and Beck’s rookie NFL contract pays him roughly 60% of what he made as an amateur.

Carson Beck’s College Résumé and NFL Draft Slot

Beck arrived in Arizona with more football mileage than most rookies at his position.

He spent six college seasons split between Georgia and Miami, appearing in 55 games with 43 starts and finishing 37-6 as a starter, according to the Cardinals’ official team site. His career numbers: 966-of-1,390 passing (69.5%) for 11,725 yards and 88 touchdowns. He won two national championships at Georgia, though as a backup to Stetson Bennett, now a Los Angeles Rams backup himself. Beck transferred to Miami for his final season of eligibility.

His year at Miami produced his best statistical season. Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns, won Fiesta Bowl MVP honors in a comeback win over Ole Miss, and led the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Indiana. Beck was Florida’s Mr. Football out of Jacksonville’s Mandarin High School before starting his college career.

Arizona selected Beck in the third round, 65th overall, making him only the third quarterback off the board. The Cardinals view him as a developmental piece behind Brissett and Gardner Minshew for now, according to Florio, but with 43 college starts already on his resume, his development could move quickly.