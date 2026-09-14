Miami Heat Get Brutal News as Rumored Star PG Target Joins Hated Rival

Welp. There goes another significant name off the free agent market. And he’s headed to … brace yourselves, Miami Heat fans … those no-good-for-nothing guys in green-and-white. (We don’t use that name around here.)

On Monday, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that point guard Devin Carter is signing with … yes, those guys north of the border.

“The Boston Celtics and Devin Carter have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Carter will compete for an NBA roster or two-way spot in camp. Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes during 38 games for the Sacramento Kings last season.”

Carter, 24, was waived just days ago by the Atlanta Hawks following two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, who selected Carter with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Carter Was Linked to the Miami Heat After Being Waived

After the Kings let Carter go, fans immediately wondered if the guard-needy Heat would take a chance on Carter, a player the team had its eyes on ahead of the draft two years ago.

Carter, the son of former Heat player Anthony Carter, even has family ties to Miami, leading many to believe that the Heat, which has one roster spot available and the room to hand out another minimum contract, would pounce on the opportunity to sign the young, high-upside guard.

After Carter was waived by the Hawks, Heat insider Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel responded to a reader who asked whether signing Carter would be a quintessential Heat move given the organization’s history.

“Yes, it would, considering how the Heat have long brought in sons of those who have been with the organization or those whose parents have had ties with the organization,” Winderman wrote in response. “The Heat have both the salary-cap and roster-space wherewithal to make a move for the son of former Heat guard and assistant coach Anthony Carter. The question is why have both the Kings and Hawks both given up on Devin, the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft who is only 24? That is where the background on those shoulder, ankle, calf and back injuries will come into play. Devin certainly stood as enticing in the 2024 draft coming out of Providence.”

The Heat is still said to be in the market for another guard, with names like Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo frequently mentioned as potential options. Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney reported that the Heat has also kicked the tires on free agent guard Cam Payne, who last played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Carter Landing With a Conference Rival Has to Sting a Little

Carter is no superstar. He isn’t even an All-Star or, quite frankly, even close. But he is only entering the third season of his career and is still viewed as a player with tremendous upside.

Then there’s also the fact that Carter may not have been destined for success playing for a franchise like Sacramento anyway. (No offense.)

Now getting the opportunity to play for a quality, winning organization — let’s keep our cool now, Heat fans — Carter could hit his stride.

As for the Heat apparently not pursuing Carter, team insider Barry Jackson revealed that the young guard’s shaky 3-point shooting likely played a role.

“For those mildly lamenting former first-round pick/Doral Academy standout Devin Carter signing with Celtics, keep this in mind when anyone becomes available: They need to be able to shoot 3s with this roster construction. Carter is 48 for 175 (27.4%) in his career,” Jackson, perhaps seeing many among the Miami faithful typing away their frustration over a conference rival landing a potential future star, wrote on X.

Carter is joining the guys in green, and the Heat fans can only hope he (isn’t) that good.