Is Malachi Toney Playing Today? Injury Return Timeline for Miami WR

The Miami Hurricanes couldn’t quite handle playing without Malachi Toney a week ago. Despite a valiant comeback effort, they had dug too big a hole early and were handed their first loss of the season by Notre Dame.

On Saturday, Miami welcomes the 7-2 Duke Blue Devils into town in a game that could have key ACC implications if Duke can spring an upset. Toney’s injury remains a big storyline for Miami.

Before missing the Notre Dame game, Toney was a legitimate candidate for the Heisman Trophy despite being a wide receiver. That’s how explosive and impressive a season he was having.

But the missed game changed both Toney’s and Miami’s fortunes.

And while the Hurricanes have a chance to bounce back on Saturday, Toney will be looking at a different perspective.

Is Malachi Toney Playing Today?

No, Malachi Toney isn’t playing on Saturday for Miami against Duke.

He remains out with his injury sustained on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

That was an in-practice injury, according to an official statement from Miami.

Further reporting from college football insiders found that Toney had sustained a high-ankle sprain and that he needed surgery — a rare in-season move for an ankle sprain, but clearly one that the Hurricanes deemed to be necessary.

How Long is Malachi Toney Out?

The expectation is that Toney will not return for the rest of the regular season — which ends on Nov. 28 for Miami.

At the time of his surgery, reports indicated at least a four-week recovery timeline, and there were less than four weeks to go.

That timeline puts Toney within range of a potential return for the ACC Championship Game — and if not for that, for the College Football Playoff.

Miami’s loss to Notre Dame did give the Hurricanes a slimmer margin for error, and they’d certainly like to avoid slipping up in the final three weeks of the regular season.

But as long as the Hurricanes take care of business, Toney should play again at some point this season, based on the timeline that has been reported.