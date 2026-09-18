Is Malachi Toney Related to Kadarius? How NFL Lineage Helps Miami Superstar

Malachi Toney is doing the Heisman Trophy pose after touchdowns.

Clearly, the Miami Hurricanes‘ superstar wide receiver knows just how talented he is, and he’s having a lot of fun early in his second collegiate season.

Miami can line Toney up all over the field, and he can do damage.

He also has the added quirk for fans watching of having a very familiar last name.

College football fans certainly think back to Kadarius Toney, who played at the University of Florida and was an explosive playmaker in his own right.

Stylistically, there are a lot of similarities between these two wideouts who could do pretty much anything on the football field.

There isn’t as much connection as one might think, though.

Is Malachi Toney Related to Kadarius Toney?

No, Malachi Toney is not related to Kadarius Toney.

Kadarius was the former star for the Florida Gators who spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Amazingly, Kadarius earned two Super Bowl rings in his NFL career, both while a member of the Chiefs, although he wasn’t a huge difference maker for Kansas City.

He was originally the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Giants.

In his first season, he had 39 catches for 420 yards in just 10 games and looked like he would surge forward from there. He never matched those stats again.

The Giants had already shipped Toney to the Chiefs midway through the 2022 season, and after the 2023 campaign, Kansas City didn’t bring him back. The Browns brought him aboard, but he had two touches for negative-four yards in three games with Cleveland before his NFL career was over.

Not long ago, Kadarius (still just 27 years old) was making noise about switching to a career in music.

Despite his hype coming out of college, Kadarius never panned out.

Malachi Toney isn’t related to him, though, and he might have a better NFL story ahead.

Who is Malachi Toney’s dad?

Malachi Toney’s dad played in the NFL, and his name is Antonio Brown.

No, not the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ enigmatic star wide receiver of recent vintage.

Instead, this is the NFL’s original Antonio Brown, from a couple decades earlier.

Toney’s father Antonio Brown starred in college at West Virginia and spent some time in the CFL.

This 5-foot-10 Brown played three seasons in the NFL, one for the Buffalo Bills and then two for Washington.

He was officially a wide receiver, but he only had one career target along with two rushes.

Brown mostly returned kicks, with 1,551 kick return yards and 263 punt return yards.

It’s clear that being explosive with the football in their hands runs in this father-son pairing, and both have names that put them in fascinating football comparisons even though the only relation here is between the NFL’s original Antonio Brown and the most recent version of an explosive college football player with the last name Toney.