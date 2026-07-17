Miami’s Mario Cristobal Details Why Hurricanes Picked Darian Mensah

Miami had a bigger headache to deal with right after losing the National Championship to Indiana. Finding Carson Beck’s replacement. That’s when the Hurricanes’ head coach, Mario Cristobal, closed in on Darian Mensah.

Until the absolute last day of the winter transfer window, January 16, Mensah was nowhere in the equation for the Hurricanes because Mensah announced his decision to enter the transfer portal with just six hours remaining on the clock.

Ironically, it was just weeks prior that Mensah had posted a ‘let’s run it back’ video on Instagram, committing to stay at Duke after leading them to their first ACC title since 1962.

While college football was still recovering from the absolute shocker, Cristobal was quick to make a move. Mensah officially committed to Miami on January 27.

Mario Cristobal on How Miami Landed Darian Mensah

“We were in the market for a quarterback, and when Darian was in the portal, we felt this is a guy we would love to pursue, watching the crossover tapes, w/so many (ACC) opponents we had faced,” Cristobal said per Brett McMurphy, reflecting back on the process during the ACC Kickoff.

Cristobal’s squad immediately turned their attention seamlessly to Mensah this offseason, and the word out of Coral Gables about Mensah’s improvement has been optimistic.

Mensah has used the offseason to focus heavily on ball security, better coverage identification, and working on his overall familiarity with Shannon Dawson’s schemes.

The Miami spring game was a clear glimpse into how well Mensah has already picked up on Dawson’s schemes with impressive throws and multiple scoring drives.

This exact raw talent was what sold Cristobal on the signal-caller.

“We saw his level of talent, but what took us by surprise is what an incredible young man he is & his levels of leadership.”

During his time at Duke, he led the ACC in passing with 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also actively trained with NFL quarterbacks like Cam Ward to deepen his football IQ, which explains his effective pocket presence and reading of the pass-rush pressure.

Ensuring Mensah stays just as dangerous at Miami, Cristobal also poached Duke’s wide receiver Cooper Barkate. The chemistry between the two remains the hottest on the offensive line, but his pairing with Malachi Toney is close behind.

The only obstacle holding Mensah back now would be his ongoing legal battle with his alma mater, Duke.

Darian Mensah vs. Duke

Mensah’s udden transfer to Miami with an estimated $10 million NIL package, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football, kicked off a legal liability.

Mensah had signed a multi-year NIL licensing agreement with Duke that ran through December 31, 2026 . The contract explicitly stated that he was granting the university exclusive rights to his NIL “with respect to higher education and football,” meaning he was legally prohibited from transferring to a competitor or signing a rival NIL deal during that timeframe.

That’s why when Mensah tried to enter the portal right before the deadline, Duke responded by filing a massive 44-page lawsuit in Durham County Superior Court.

North Carolina Judge Michael O’Foghludha even granted a Temporary Restraining Order against Mensah.

However, neither side wanted to roll the dice on a precedent-setting ruling. If Duke lost, every multi-year NIL contract in the country would become useless paper. If Mensah lost, he’d be trapped in Durham.