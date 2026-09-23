Mario Cristobal Complains About Miami’s Schedule After Outscoring Opponents 155-33

The Miami Hurricanes have yet to play a Saturday football game this season, and head coach Mario Cristobal apparently has a few things to get off his chest. Despite beginning the year 3-0 and outscoring opponents 155-33, Cristobal questioned the unusual scheduling arrangement during a recent media appearance. His explanation, however, came with an interesting contradiction.

Miami opened its season with a 45-6 victory over Stanford on a Friday before dismantling Florida A&M 77-7 the following Thursday. The Hurricanes followed those performances with a 33-20 road victory over Wake Forest on another Friday. Now, with Miami finally preparing for its first Saturday game against Central Michigan, Cristobal is making his feelings known.

Mario Cristobal Questions Miami’s Unusual Schedule

When asked about finally playing on a Saturday, Cristobal wasted little time questioning how his team ended up in such an unusual position. His initial reaction suggested he had been waiting for somebody to bring up the subject.

“Yeah, we’re the only team in the country that hasn’t played on a Saturday. Who’s responsible for that? Anybody in this room? Nobody?” Cristobal said with a smirk. “But look, I’ll say this because this is really important. As it relates to my own kids at home or our players here, whatever’s thrown at you, just roll with it, man.”

The Miami coach subsequently explained that he never wanted his program playing Friday, Thursday and Friday games to begin the season. However, he also emphasized the importance of setting an example for his players and children by accepting circumstances beyond their control.

“Is it ideal? Did I ever want to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to play on a Friday, Thursday, Friday?’ Absolutely not. And the worst thing I can do is publicly go out and just start bashing away.”

Therein lies the interesting part of his response. Cristobal questioned who was responsible for the schedule before explaining why publicly complaining about it would send the wrong message. He ultimately expressed excitement about returning home and playing on a traditional college football Saturday.

Miami’s Dominant Start Makes Cristobal’s Comments Interesting

Cristobal has a legitimate point about the unconventional schedule, particularly considering Miami opened with two conference road games separated by a Thursday night home contest. Traveling across the country to Stanford before visiting Wake Forest is hardly the traditional September experience. The Hurricanes also suffered several significant injuries during their victory over the Demon Deacons.

Still, the results provide an interesting backdrop for his frustration. Miami has scored 155 points through three games while allowing just 33, including a 70-point victory over Florida A&M. The Hurricanes have handled everything placed in front of them, making the scheduling controversy considerably less consequential than it might have been following a disappointing start.

There is also something amusing about questioning the schedule while emphasizing the importance of not complaining about it. Cristobal deserves credit for encouraging his players to embrace adversity, but his response suggests the arrangement bothered him more than he initially wanted to admit.

The good news for Miami is that the unusual opening stretch is officially behind it. The Hurricanes will host Central Michigan on Saturday before traveling to Clemson for an important ACC matchup on Oct. 3.

After three victories and a combined scoring margin of 122 points, perhaps the biggest question is whether Miami’s opponents are equally excited about the Hurricanes finally playing on Saturdays.