Miami’s Mario Cristobal Reveals How Nick Saban’s Lesson Impacted Championship Run

For college football, Nick Saban is far more than a legendary head coach at Alabama. Not only is his legacy still looming large in Tuscaloosa, but so many of his assistant coaches he mentored back in the day are dominating the college football landscape as championship-level coaches now, and none of them shy away from crediting Saban for all the unforgiving lessons he passed down.

The latest testament to that Saban DNA comes out of Coral Gables. Mario Cristobal just dragged Miami within six points of a national title. Yet, he still points directly back to his mentor, crediting Saban for shaping the foundation of his entire career.

Mario Cristobal Grateful for Nick Saban’s Mentorship

CBS Sports’ Adam Breneman interviewed Cristobal, and a question about what he learned from Saban was exactly what the Canes head coach needed to tip his head to Saban yet again.

“Always attack human nature. Wake up in the morning, hair on fire, making sure that you never allow complacency or entitlement to permeate the building,” Cristobal said.

The Miami Hurricanes coach had a laundry list of other things he learned from the Hall of Fame coach, including offseason planning, in-season practice details and overall program management. But it all started from the minute Saban arrived at the facility in the morning.

“The best thing he did was wake up in the morning, and he is going to come in on fire,” Cristobal said. “Even if it’s not complacent, he’s going to make you feel like somebody is, and your ass is gonna get lit up. It was awesome, and it kept everybody on edge in the right kind of way.”

Cristobal spent four years under Saban at Alabama from 2013-16 as an offensive line coach, assistant head coach, and recruiting coordinator. During those four years, the Crimson Tide were 51-6 with a CFP championship in 2015, three SEC championships, and three playoff appearances.

Miami’s 2026 Slate Looks Optimistic

All lessons aside, Cristobal will only belong in the elite circle of Saban’s mentees when he actually wins the National Championship. Looking at how things are playing out for the Canes in 2026, there are plenty of reasons to believe it will easily be another College Football Playoff run at the least for Cristobal’s squad this season.

Duke transfer Darian Mensah is stepping into the starting role. He’s a proven ACC playmaker who threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 30+ touchdowns last season. If he syncs with Cristobal’s vertical play-action system early, the offense won’t skip a beat.

The first four weeks, where they face Stanford, Florida A&M, Wake Forest, and Central Michigan, should allow the Hurricanes to build chemistry and momentum before hitting the ‘meat and potatoes’ of the slate.

The Week 5 road matchup against Clemson right after is perhaps one of the two biggest hurdles in the 2026 slate. Another Week 11 road game against Notre Dame is the other one. Getting those particular wins under his belt likely guarantees a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, but sweeping them is what puts Miami in a prime position to make another deep run toward the national final.

The remainder of their schedule looks like something Cristobal will smoothly navigate, especially with the regular season lessons he learned from Saban.