Miami Secures Mario Cristobal’s Future with Long-Term Extension Beyond 2031

Miami wasn’t taking any chances. Mario Cristobal was already locked into Coral Gables through 2031, but coming off a 13-3 season and a College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance, the Canes didn’t wait for another program to offer him a massive payday and take him away.

They did that themselves.

The Hurricanes have reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension with their head coach, according to On3’s Brett McMurphy, and the new agreement includes a rare, personal pledge from Cristobal himself.

Last year, the ‘Canes made history under Cristobal with a program-record 13-win season, including another school record-tying seven victories against AP Top 25 teams.

Stacking 23 wins over his last two campaigns put Cristobal squarely in line for an elite-tier payday, and the administration happily paid up.

Mario Cristobal Making a Hefty Donation to UM

The specific terms remain under wraps as of now, though it’s clear that Cristobal is expected to get a raise off his current $8 million-per-year salary. When the final numbers do land, though, it could comfortably cross the $10 million-a-year threshold, making Cristobal one of the highest-paid in the league.

Money aside, one single detail from On3’s scoop is what really raised eyebrows across the country.

“Cristobal plans to make a substantial donation to the University as part of UM’s ongoing commitment to athletic excellence, a source said,” McMurphy added.

It hardly comes off as a surprise given how thoroughly Cristobal has transformed the program since taking over in 2022.

He brought Miami its first CFP appearance, snapped up three straight postseason wins, and led the Canes all the way to the national title game for the first time in over two decades, falling short of just six points from the ring.

Mario Cristobal Confirms the News

On Tuesday morning, Cristobal confirmed the news himself on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM.

“I’m honored that the administration has that type of faith in me,” Cristobal said. “But we’re doing a lot of great things, and more things to come.”

The faith comes directly from the results Cristobal produced this regular season and offseason. Between landing 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell out of high school and raiding the transfer portal for Duke star QB Darian Mensah and Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II (9 sacks in 2025), he built Miami to be among the most enviable rosters in the country.

“We’re winning more, and we feel like we’re just getting started,” Cristobal said during the ACC Media Days.

“We feel like our best teams are coming up down the road, but we also feel that we just got to shut up and work because we haven’t proven anything yet.”

Cristobal says that even after the obvious improvement from a 5-7 season and a missed bowl game in 2022 to a 13-3 season and a run to the national championship in 2025. That’s still unfinished business for Cristobal.

Miami isn’t celebrating a runner-up finish. They are chasing the ring.

“In 2022 when we were not winning many games, we didn’t say anything,” Cristobal added.

“Well, now that we’re winning games, we want to say less. We want to just work, and we want to get better, and we confidently feel that we can. But we don’t want to talk about it. We don’t want to predict it. Let’s go find out.”