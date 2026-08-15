Miami Fans will Love 5-Star Commit’s Season-Opening Heroics [WATCH]

The Miami Hurricanes are putting together a loaded 2027 recruiting class that’s energizing fans. But five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear of Carol City, Florida will leave ‘Cane followers over the moon about his potential moving forward. Thanks to turning heads on a game-winning touchdown.

Lennear showed clutch genes in his 2026 prep football debut. The wideout lifted Carol City to the thrilling 24-23 overtime win over West Boca on Friday.

This leaping lob in the red zone made all the difference.

Lennear executed a rapid-fire release and stutter step to get open. He trusted his high vertical jump to complete the rest. But his touchdown sparked excited reactions from the college fans who’ll soon cheer him on in Coral Gables.

Notable Reactions for Viral Nick Lennear Game-Winner

Fans chimed in including one believing Lennear isn’t one to mess with on the field.

“He’s top 10 in the Country, Stop playing with him,” the fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

His touchdown even sparked reactions from other national writers. But those who don’t cover the ‘Canes like Brett Greenberg of Bama247, who dropped a one-word response.

Another account couldn’t help but manifest Lennear’s future. Especially teaming with another five-star in A’Mir Sears.

“I may not sleep tonight, I may just watch this on repeat a million times. Him and Sears at WR….come on now,” the account Central Florida High School recruiting posted.

Nick Lennear’s Touchdown Shows Advanced Athleticism

This isn’t any ordinary game-winning lob in the end zone.

Lennear’s clip shows the advanced athleticism that made him a blue chip recruit. Plus proved he’s in a different stratosphere among most of his wide receiver peers for the 2027 class.

Lennear really climbed the ladder on the touchdown while facing solo coverage with zero safety help. So that handed him one edge on that score. But there’s more to Lennear’s score in compartmentalizing this game-winner further.

Lennear proved his high concentration; showing his strong catch radius and displaying foot awareness for the back of the end zone. He pulled off an NFL-style touchdown by getting both feet in.

While the 2027 class is loaded on game-breaking wideouts, few show the athleticism and textbook receiving fundamentals Lennear has already. Making him a future fan favorite at “The U.” Miami and head coach Mario Cristobal should love his confidence too.

Nick Lennear Reacts to Epic Game-Winner

Lennear simply said to his coach “just put the ball in my hands.”

He even fired off a message to his future college coach.

“Hey Coach Cristobal you got you one,” Lennear said via Prep Red Zone Florida’s Marcus Benjamin.

So now Cristobal, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard can go to sleep with smiles on their faces. They all know now Lennear is built to stick the dagger into opponents. Miami will look forward to gaining this side of Lennear soon.

They’ll embrace his confidence too. Lennear predicted a national state title for Carol City via EJ Holland of 247Sports. And he also believes that a natty is coming for the Hurricanes too this fall.