Miami Hurricanes Make Exciting Announcement About Rueben Bain Jr. Coming Home

The Miami Hurricanes are bringing Rueben Bain Jr. back to Hard Rock Stadium, giving fans another reason to arrive ready for Saturday’s game. The program announced that its former defensive standout will sound the Hurricane Siren.

“Bain. Is. BACK,” Miami’s football account posted on X. “We’re excited to welcome back Hurricane great Rueben Bain to sound the siren at Saturday’s game.”

The Hurricanes host Duke on Saturday, Nov. 14, adding a familiar face to the occasion. Bain’s appearance gives the crowd an opportunity to recognize someone who made his presence felt in a Miami uniform. It also connects the current team with a recent example of what success in this program can look like.

Rueben Bain Returns to Familiar Setting

Bain did not need long to establish himself at Miami. He earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, beginning his college career with a season that immediately put him on the conference’s radar. His 7.5 sacks that year offered an early indication of the problems he could create.

That freshman recognition became part of a larger résumé. Bain was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, becoming the first Hurricane to win the award. Going from the conference’s top defensive rookie to its top defensive player gives fans plenty to celebrate when he returns.

His ties to the area make the moment more meaningful. Before joining the Hurricanes, Bain helped Miami Central win four state championships. He arrived with an established local reputation and then gave the same community reasons to follow his college career closely.

Miami Gives Fans Another Pregame Attraction

The siren provides a fitting role for a player associated with disrupting opposing offenses. This time, Bain’s assignment will be helping set the atmosphere rather than trying to wreck a possession. Fans who remember his biggest plays will get a different kind of introduction.

Miami has included the Hurricane Siren in its game-day presentation, using the tradition to build excitement around the team’s entrance. Bringing back a recognizable former player gives that moment a personal connection. It is a chance to celebrate the program without taking attention away from the players preparing to compete.

Saturday’s result will depend on what happens after kickoff. Before then, Miami has arranged a welcome for a player who earned his recognition on the field. Bain is coming back, and Hurricanes fans will know when he arrives.