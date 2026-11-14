Miami’s Malachi Toney Draws Attention With Pregame Appearance While Sidelined

The Miami Hurricanes are taking the field without Malachi Toney against Duke, but their injured receiver still found a way to get attention before kickoff. Toney was reportedly among the first Miami players to arrive at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. He had a walking boot on, and he was playing catch.

Jordan Lopez reported the sighting Saturday morning. For Hurricanes fans waiting to see Toney back in action, it was a chance to see him around the team on game day. The boot, though, was a reminder that his recovery remains part of the story.

Malachi Toney Shows Up Early Before Miami Faces Duke

There is something fans can appreciate about an injured player showing up early when he knows he will not be playing. Game day looks different without the usual preparation for snaps, catches and matchups. Toney nevertheless made it to the stadium ahead of many of his teammates, according to the report. That is a telling update.

Good morning from Hard Rock Stadium Malachi Toney is here early and you can see the boot he’s wearing while playing catch He’s here before the team even arrives https://t.co/okWBDlCycU — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 14, 2026

Playing catch makes the appearance more interesting than simply seeing him on the sideline. It gives Miami supporters something to discuss while they wait for another update. It does not, however, tell them when he will be cleared to compete again.

Toney’s ankle injury had already changed the conversation around Miami’s offense. The Associated Press reported earlier this month that he needed surgery for a high ankle sprain and would miss multiple weeks. That left the Hurricanes preparing to move forward without a receiver who had become a major part of their identity.

Miami Still Has Work to Do Without Its Star Receiver

For now, the football question is how Miami handles the opportunities that remain available in his absence. Losing an important target asks more of the quarterback, the other receivers and the coaches calling the offense. Nobody gets to pause the schedule while a teammate recovers.

That is why Saturday’s appearance offers a lighter moment without answering the bigger question. Toney was present, he was throwing the ball around, and fans had something besides an injury designation to talk about. Those details can be welcome without turning them into a prediction.

Miami supporters would prefer to see him wearing cleats and getting ready to play. Until that happens, the meaningful updates will concern his medical clearance and availability. His early arrival against Duke offered a glimpse of his Saturday routine while everyone waits for that next step.