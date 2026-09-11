Most Points in a College Football Game: Inside Miami’s Chase For 100 Vs. Florida A&M

The Miami Hurricanes spent Thursday night chasing college football history.

Admittedly, there may not have been a lot of eyes on their matchup with Florida A&M.

It overlapped with the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, and it looked like a major mismatch on paper.

Miami and Florida A&M proved to be even more mismatched than expected.

The Hurricanes scored early and often, and they got their starters out of the game with plenty of room to spare.

Still, they kept scoring, and they really started to capture the imagination when the game went to 77-0. There’s something about the repetition of 77, and the fact that it means 11 touchdowns, that makes it seem like anything is possible — particularly when the 77 arrives in the third quarter.

Turns out, it’s been a while since a college football team got to triple digits.

Most Points in a College Football Game

The most points ever scored in a college football game was the whopping total of 222 put up by Georgia Tech in October of 1916 against Cumberland (Tennessee).

There have been three games in the history of college football to reach 200 points, including that one.

In October 1922, King (Tennessee) beat Lenoir, 206-0.

In October of 1916, it was St. Viator with 205 points against Lane (Illinois).

Last Time With 100 Points in CFB

The last 100-point game in college football at any level was a junior college game in 2025 between Snow College (101) and Community Christian College (6).

It has been 68 years since 100 points were scored at the Division I-A/FBS level. That’s when Houston beat Tulsa, 100-6.

If you’re watching Miami-FAMU and wondering the last time an FBS team scored 100 point, I got you. It was Houston against Tulsa in 1968. Wade Phillips played in it. Dr. Phil seems to have lied about playing in it. It had a 49-0 4th quarter: https://t.co/znnqok0d1R — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 11, 2026

There was a 105-0 win at the Division I-AA level in 1980 when Portland State ran past Delaware State.

The first-ever instance of 100 points in a college football game came on Oct. 245, 1884. That’s when Yale beat Dartmouth, 113-0. Four days later, Princeton beat Lafayette, 140-0.

MIT once beat Tufts 110-0.

Cornell once topped Rochester 106-0.

How about this: Penn State once lost to Lehigh, 106-0.

Colorado School of Mines has a 103-0 win in its history over Colorado.

Michigan has a 107-0 win over Iowa in its history, as well as a 119-0 win over Michigan State (that one was in 1902).

There’ve been a lot of points scored in college football history, although not as many to this extent recently.