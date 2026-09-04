How to Watch Miami Football Without Cable

Streaming sports is supposed to be easy. And with that, we’ve put together a guide on how to watch any Miami Hurricanes football game live without cable.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Miami game this season:

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How to Watch Miami Games Without Cable

Games will be televised on: ABC, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network

Upcoming: Stanford (9/4, ESPN), Florida A&M (9/10, ACC Network), Wake Forest (9/18, ESPN)

If you want to watch every Miami game with one service (in order of recommendation):

If you want to watch a single game for free:

Fubo “Sports+News” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel

DirecTV Stream “MySports” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel

YouTube TV “Sports” (21-day free trial) for any game on any channel

Peacock via Prime Video (7-day free trial) for games on NBC or Peacock

If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

“Sling Orange + Sports Extra” Day Pass ($6 for a day) for games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network

Peacock “Premium” ($13 per month) for games on NBC or Peacock

ESPN Unlimited ($32 per month) for games on ABC

How to Watch Every Miami Game for the Lowest Price

At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.

However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Miami game this season:

Depending on what channels games are televised, you could potentially watch every Miami game for pretty cheap thanks to the Sling day pass.

Or, if you want to make it super simple without breaking the bank, sign up for ESPN Unlimited (which gets you every game on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ACC Network) for the season and then mix in Peacock for the game on NBC. Even doing that, you’re still likely at around $100 for the entire season.