Former North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Under Fire For Career Move

Michael Lombardi did not spend much time away from the football-opinion business.

The former North Carolina general manager, who resigned from the Tar Heels on September 3 amid a university investigation into the football program, announced that he has launched a Substack called “Football Done Right.” The newsletter will feature Lombardi’s NFL analysis, including weekly reviews, quarterback rankings and deeper dives into teams around the league.

The timing did not escape notice.

Several football writers and prominent social-media accounts quickly mocked Lombardi’s return to analysis after his turbulent departure from Chapel Hill.

“I give him credit. He is utterly without shame,” the verified DaBearsBlog account wrote in response to Lombardi’s announcement.

I give him credit. He is utterly without shame. https://t.co/CNjuLgNRku — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) September 19, 2026

Weston followed with a jab of his own, suggesting Lombardi write a memoir titled, “I Was There When Bill Belichick Did It.”

Michael Lombardi should write a book instead. “I Was There When Bill Belichick Did It” A memoir about a man who has somehow turned riding Belichick’s coattails into a 30 year career. https://t.co/jGyECNJVLx — Weston (@guyincornfields) September 19, 2026

JP Acosta added: “Michael Lombardi leaves UNC and the Tar Heels look like a functioning college program.”

The criticism lands at an awkward moment. Lombardi’s North Carolina chapter ended barely two weeks before he began promoting his next one.

Michael Lombardi’s North Carolina Exit Came Amid UNC Investigation

North Carolina placed Lombardi on paid administrative leave on July 27. The school did not initially disclose the specific reason, saying only that its action had “no reflection on the merits” of the personnel matter. Lombardi eventually resigned effective September 3.

UNC closed its broader investigation on September 17 after investigators conducted approximately 60 interviews.

The university said investigators found that certain actions showed a “disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct,” while describing those actions as isolated rather than evidence of a systemic failure. UNC did not publicly say which specific findings involved Lombardi, and the outside investigator will not produce a written public report assigning individual responsibility.

That distinction matters. Lombardi’s resignation came during the investigation, but the university’s final public statement did not specifically accuse him of the broader conduct examined during the probe.

There was, however, a separate rules issue.

Documents obtained by WRAL showed Lombardi had been scheduled to serve a one-game suspension for a self-reported NCAA recruiting violation involving contact with a prospect at his high school. The incident occurred in February.

Lombardi Quickly Returns to His Familiar NFL Role

Lombardi’s next move is far more familiar territory.

Before joining Bill Belichick at North Carolina, Lombardi spent decades moving between NFL front offices and football media. His new “Football Done Right” newsletter returns him squarely to analysis, with Lombardi already publishing columns built around NFL trends and lessons from his experiences working with coaches including Belichick and Bill Walsh.

His first North Carolina tenure was considerably shorter.

Lombardi joined Belichick’s staff after UNC hired the longtime New England Patriots coach in December 2024. He earned $1.5 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid college football general manager, according to WRAL.

His exit also appears to have been clean financially. WRAL reported that Lombardi did not have to pay the contractual buyout associated with a voluntary resignation, while North Carolina owed him no additional money. Legal analysts cited by WRAL said the arrangement suggested a negotiated departure.

Now, less than three weeks after that departure, Lombardi is writing about football again.

The internet, naturally, had notes.