Boise State HC Sends Blunt Shot at Michigan Over Controversial Win

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson is not buying what the record book says about Western Michigan.

Ahead of Boise State’s trip to Kalamazoo, Danielson made it clear he believes the Broncos‘ next opponent should still be undefeated. In doing so, he also took a direct shot at the way Michigan’s 13-12 escape over Western Michigan is being remembered.

“I mean this is a stingy defense now. I saw a little bit of what happened but when I went back and studied this. It was unbelievable. They’re an undefeated football team. Period. End of story,” Danielson said. “You watch that game; they absolutely beat Michigan, at Michigan. And that’s not hype. That is what happened.”

That is about as strong as a coach can make the point without rewriting the standings himself. Michigan officially owns the victory, but the ending has been debated ever since replay officials put one second back on the clock and gave the Wolverines one final snap.

Bryce Underwood used it to connect on a game-winning Hail Mary as time expired, turning what appeared to be a Western Michigan victory into a Michigan win.

Spencer Danielson Clearly Has Not Moved On From Michigan Finish

The controversy did not disappear after that final play. Western Michigan’s side questioned how the final second was restored, while the result itself remained unchanged. Michigan kept the victory, but Danielson clearly walked away from the game believing the scoreboard did not tell the full story.

He did not say Western Michigan nearly beat Michigan. He did not call the ending unfortunate or suggest the Broncos simply deserved a better outcome. Danielson said they “absolutely beat Michigan,” which is a much stronger declaration.

That line should get the attention of Michigan fans, but there is another reason Danielson is speaking so strongly about the game. Boise State cannot afford to look at Western Michigan’s record and assume this is simply another road matchup against a team with a loss.

Western Michigan showed inside Michigan Stadium that it can make life difficult for a ranked opponent. The Broncos were seconds away from leaving Ann Arbor with one of the biggest wins of the season before everything changed on the final snap.

Boise State Knows Western Michigan Is Better Than Its Record

Danielson’s comments sound like a shot at Michigan, but they also serve as a warning to his own locker room.

Boise State is preparing for a team that Danielson believes should be undefeated. That changes the way a matchup like this has to be viewed, especially on the road against a group that has already proved it will not be intimidated by a bigger opponent.

There is also something refreshing about how direct Danielson was. Coaches usually spend the week praising an opponent without creating much controversy. Danielson skipped the coach-speak and gave an opinion that will immediately divide fanbases.

Michigan fans can point to the final score. Western Michigan fans can point to everything that happened before the last second was restored. Boise State fans now have their coach planting a flag directly in the middle of the debate.

The result is not changing. Michigan still has the win. Danielson just made it clear he does not believe that tells the real story. And now Boise State gets its own chance to find out exactly how good Western Michigan really is.