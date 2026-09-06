Bryce Underwood in Hot Water for Historic $12 Million NIL Deal Amid Michigan-WMU

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is facing serious backlash amid his performance against Western Michigan given the star signed a historic NIL deal. Despite promises of Underwood’s impressive offseason, the Michigan quarterback underwhelmed against Western Michigan.

Underwood gave up two costly turnovers as part of a subpar outing against Western Michigan.

Fans may remember Michigan needing to up their NIL offer to poach Underwood away from LSU when the star was a five-star recruit and top quarterback in the 2025 class. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Underwood is earning $3 million in NIL money as part of a four-year deal.

This would put Underwood in the neighborhood of a $12 million NIL contract. At the time, Underwood is believed to have signed the most lucrative NIL deal in college football history.

“Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood landed one of the most lucrative NIL packages to date for a high school recruit,” On3’s Pete Nakos wrote in an August 25, 2026, story, “Tracking college football’s highest-paid quarterbacks ahead of 2026 season.”

“He’s now set to enter Year 2 of his four-year deal with the Wolverines, which will pay roughly $3 million this season.”

Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham Faces Serious Questions About QB Bryce Underwood

It will be interesting to see how Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham will handle Underwood’s performance. Underwood was recruited by former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

“We feel he is markedly better through fall camp than he was at any point in spring,” Whittingham said of Underwood prior to the season, per GBM Wolverine.

“How he’s operated and how he’s gone through his reads, just how he’s got command of the offense, is way further ahead than what you saw in spring.”