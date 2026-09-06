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How Controversial Extra Second Saves Michigan’s Season, Halts Western Michigan Upset

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Bryce Underwood fires up his teammates for Michigan.
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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines tires to fire up his team prior to playing the Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The game was over.

At least, that’s what it looked like. It looked like Western Michigan had pulled off an absolute stunner, a 12-7 upset victory over the Michigan Wolverines at the Big House.

The referees, though, went to video review. They were looking at the last play. They thought there might still be time on the clock.

Eventually, the refs came back and determined there was one second left. It gave Michigan a chance for a final Hail Mary.

Their prayer was answered.

Bryce Underwood’s Hail Mary, in traffic, was brought down for a miracle touchdown.

Michigan 13, Western 12.

Upset avoided.

Season saved.

And a controversial extra second that could be crucial at season’s end in the College Football Playoff discussion for the Wolverines.

How Did Michigan Get An Extra Second?

The mechanics of the extra second were complicated.

Michigan ran what looked like the final play beginning with nine seconds left. Underwood threw up an initial Hail Mary. It was knocked down beyond the back of the end zone by Western Michigan.

When that play ended, the clock showed 0:00, and celebrations were temporarily underway for the Broncos.

The refs must’ve heard from their replay official that it was worth considering, though, and after looking at it, the clock was set at 0:01. Since the prior play had been an incomplete pass, it would start on the snap.

NBC’s television broadcast happened to have long-time official Terry McCauley on the crew, and so they could ask him what happened.

McCauley explained that the clock would stop as soon as the WMU defender who touched the ball made contact, because he had jumped from out of bounds.

Still, the NBC clock showed that would be 0:00 by the point of contact.

McCauley noted that NBC’s in-set clock wouldn’t have to be equal to what the refs had. Evidently, that was the case here.

It was a single second that meant everything to Michigan.

Reactions To Controversial Extra Second

This is what some people had to say about that ending on X (formerly Twitter):

  • NFL analyst Anthony Reinhard: “You just know the guy with the button at Buffalo Wild Wings is behind this.”
  • The Athletic’s James Boyd: “(I still don’t think there was any time left!)”
  • CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander: “Western Michigan was blatantly robbed and jobbed from the biggest win in program history. Horrendous stuff, truly. Abysmal.”
  • The Athletic’s Chris Vannini: “Don’t understand this at all.”
  • The Athletic’s Josh Yohe: “I have no horse in this race. But that’s a criminal ending and the NCAA needs to step in here. I know the NCAA isn’t known for integrity, but come on.”
  • NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell: “The clock was at 0 dawg!!”

Yeah, there was mostly agreement here. It’s a confusing one that could require further explanation.

Michigan will take the luck. Western Michigan will have to deal with the heartbreak.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Controversial Extra Second Saves Michigan’s Season, Halts Western Michigan Upset

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