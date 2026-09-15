Dave Portnoy Makes Bold Bryce Underwood Heisman Prediction After Michigan Upset

Dave Portnoy wanted Oklahoma after Michigan’s wild Week 1 escape. One week later, the Barstool Sports founder got the result he wanted and is already looking toward something much bigger for quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Michigan defeated No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10 on Saturday, giving the Wolverines a significant early-season victory after needing a last-second Hail Mary to survive Western Michigan in the opener. Portnoy, one of Michigan’s most recognizable supporters, is now floating an even more ambitious possibility for Underwood: the Heisman Trophy.

Portnoy acknowledged that the idea initially came with some humor, but he suggested Underwood’s continued development could eventually make it a legitimate conversation.

“I said it kind of joking, but if Bryce Underwood keeps playing the way he does, you’ll have to start talking about him for the Heisman,” Portnoy said.

Dave Portnoy Sees More Than Stats From Bryce Underwood

Portnoy’s case was not built entirely around what Underwood has done between the lines. He pointed toward what he witnessed around Michigan’s program following the Oklahoma victory, specifically highlighting how Underwood’s teammates responded to their quarterback.

That observation led Portnoy to make a strong statement about the young quarterback’s presence inside the Wolverines’ locker room.

“This Michigan team, if you saw Bryce Underwood in the locker room after the game,” Portnoy said. “All the players are celebrating. They love this kid. He’s a natural leader.”

Portnoy also noted that several high-profile people around the program were wearing Underwood’s No. 19 jersey, adding another layer to the growing excitement surrounding Michigan’s quarterback. The Heisman talk is obviously premature in September, and Portnoy himself acknowledged that the idea began somewhat jokingly. However, “Bryce-man for Heisman” suddenly sounds a little less ridiculous after Michigan secured a ranked win.

That represents quite a change from where the conversation stood after Week 1. Underwood struggled for much of Michigan’s opener before connecting with J.J. Buchanan on the game-winning Hail Mary against Western Michigan. Portnoy immediately defended the quarterback afterward and demanded Oklahoma next, insisting Underwood possessed the “it” factor despite Michigan’s uneven performance.

Bryce Underwood Heisman Campaign Has an Early Supporter

Portnoy got his wish when Oklahoma came to Ann Arbor, and Michigan responded with a victory that carries considerably more weight than its dramatic escape one week earlier. Underwood still has plenty to prove before a serious Heisman campaign can develop, especially with the season only two games old. The difference now is that Michigan has given Portnoy something tangible to build his campaign around.

There is also a meaningful distinction between declaring Underwood a Heisman contender and suggesting he could become one. Portnoy did the latter, attaching his prediction to how the quarterback performs moving forward rather than claiming the award race should already revolve around him. That makes the comments more of an early-season challenge than a declaration.

Still, Portnoy rarely does subtle when Michigan is involved, and “Bryce-man for Heisman” gives Wolverines fans another storyline to follow as the season develops. Underwood will ultimately determine whether the slogan becomes prophetic or disappears before the heart of the Big Ten schedule arrives. After Portnoy demanded Oklahoma and Michigan delivered, however, he appears more than willing to take another big swing.