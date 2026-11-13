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Ex-Michigan QB Suddenly Enters Transfer Portal After Medically Retiring

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2026 Michigan Spring Football Game
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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - APRIL 18: Head Coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines speaks with his team following the Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Game at Michigan Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images for ONIT)

It hasn’t been a good season for the Michigan Wolverines in Kyle Whittingham’s first year as head coach after he arrived from Utah, where he was an icon.

Much of Michigan’s lack of success comes down to its unproductive offense, particularly at quarterback. Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr have both started games this season, but neither has provided much consistency at the position.

Yet, ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Oregon, Whittingham and the Wolverines got some unexpected news about one of their former quarterbacks. Colin Hurley, who medically retired before the 2026 season, has officially returned to college football and will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Hurley Returning to College Football

Hurley was once a four-star prospect who committed to play football at LSU in 2024.

However, after he never saw the field and Brian Kelly lost his job as head coach, Hurley entered the transfer portal and committed to Michigan.

He wasn’t going to enter this season as the starter, but given how Michigan’s quarterbacks have performed, he could have found himself in the conversation for the starting job at this point in the year.

Hurley, though, sustained a serious concussion and stepped away from football in the spring, medically retiring from the sport.

Now, he’ll attempt to prepare for the 2027 season, when he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Hurley’s Agent Releases Message on QB’s Health

In the wake of the news, Hurley’s agent, Brian Davis, told On3 that the quarterback has prioritized his health and looks forward to returning to football.

“Colin has worked hard on his health and is excited to come back to the sport he loves,” Davis said. “Colin has two years of eligibility left and can’t wait to play again.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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