Former NFL Referee Doesn’t Hold Back on Controversial Michigan Win Over WMU

The ending of the Michigan Wolverines’ matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night will be one we’re talking about for the next decade and beyond.

With the Wolverines trailing 12-7 and nine seconds remaining, Michigan had the football at midfield. Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw up a Hail Mary that ultimately fell incomplete and out of bounds as the clock hit triple zeros.

Just about everybody believed the game was over, except the referees, who somehow put one second back on the clock.

That gave Michigan one more shot at a Hail Mary, and Underwood connected this time with wide receiver JJ Buchanan to give the Wolverines a stunning 13-12 victory.

Check it out:

F0rmer NFL Referee Reacts to Controversial Ending

After the play occurred, the NBC crew brought in rules analyst and former NFL referee Terry McAulay too try and explain what just occurred and whether or not the refs should’ve added that one second back on the clock.

McAulay was just as shocked as everybody else by the decision.

Via Awful Announcing: The ball isn’t even close to touching a player when it goes to zero,” McAulay said. “Their Hawk-Eye system apparently had a different sync… I don’t see how that happened, assuming our clock is correct… The ball is clearly still in the air when the clock goes to zero.”

Terry McAulay: “The ball isn’t even close to touching a player when it goes to zero… Their Hawk-Eye system apparently had a different sync… I don’t see how that happened, assuming our clock is correct… The ball is clearly still in the air when the clock goes to zero…” https://t.co/Krz3Dg5HTF pic.twitter.com/IcMjvHYaUo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2026

How Big of a Favorite Was Michigan?

The Wolverines entered this game as a massive 29.5-point favorite and paid Western Michigan $1.5 million to come to Ann Arbor and play them in Week 1.

It would’ve been one of the biggest upsets in college football history without question. Instead, it will be remembered as one of the most scrutinized and controversial endings in college football history.