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Former NFL Referee Doesn’t Hold Back on Controversial Michigan Win Over WMU

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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 05: JJ Buchanan #6 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after catching a 47 yard touchdown with no time on the clock to beat the Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The ending of the Michigan Wolverines’ matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night will be one we’re talking about for the next decade and beyond.

With the Wolverines trailing 12-7 and nine seconds remaining, Michigan had the football at midfield. Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw up a Hail Mary that ultimately fell incomplete and out of bounds as the clock hit triple zeros.

Just about everybody believed the game was over, except the referees, who somehow put one second back on the clock.

That gave Michigan one more shot at a Hail Mary, and Underwood connected this time with wide receiver JJ Buchanan to give the Wolverines a stunning 13-12 victory.

Check it out:

F0rmer NFL Referee Reacts to Controversial Ending

After the play occurred, the NBC crew brought in rules analyst and former NFL referee Terry McAulay too try and explain what just occurred and whether or not the refs should’ve added that one second back on the clock.

McAulay was just as shocked as everybody else by the decision.

Via Awful Announcing: The ball isn’t even close to touching a player when it goes to zero,” McAulay said. “Their Hawk-Eye system apparently had a different sync… I don’t see how that happened, assuming our clock is correct… The ball is clearly still in the air when the clock goes to zero.”

How Big of a Favorite Was Michigan?

The Wolverines entered this game as a massive 29.5-point favorite and paid Western Michigan $1.5 million to come to Ann Arbor and play them in Week 1.

It would’ve been one of the biggest upsets in college football history without question. Instead, it will be remembered as one of the most scrutinized and controversial endings in college football history.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Former NFL Referee Doesn’t Hold Back on Controversial Michigan Win Over WMU

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