Kyle Whittingham Has Strong Words After Michigan’s Controversial Victory

The #16 Michigan Wolverines are victors in head coach Kyle Whittingham’s debut.

The Wolverines stole a 13-12 win over in-state rival Western Michigan on Saturday night. This is just half of the story.

Michigan’s victory came – in large part – due to receiving an extra second on the game clock that is currently heavily controversial. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood threw a prayer on the final play of the game, which JJ Buchanan hauled in at the front-end of the end zone.

Read more on what Whittingham said after the victory below.

Whittingham Makes Simple Statement After Michigan Win

Kathryn Tappen of NBC Sports captured Whittingham’s initial reactions following the conclusion of the game.

“It’s one for the history books right here.”

The 66-year-old is correct in a sense that this is a historic victory. Michigan coaches rarely lose in their debut on the sideline. Of course, national champion Jim Harbaugh did lose his Michigan debut (ironically against Whittingham), but the precedent of winning is clear.

Michigan couldn’t afford to lose the first game of a new era, especially in lieu of the highly volatile Sherrone Moore era. The Whittingham experience isn’t off to the strongest start, but Michigan is 1-0 after everything.

Michigan Still Facing Uphill Climb

Whittingham got honest in his post-game press conference, despite the victory.

“The bottom line is we’re 1-0, but the reality is we have got a lot to fix, a lot of things to address.”

There’s little doubt that Michigan and Whittingham need to do a lot of soul searching in the next week.

Underwood – a former five star recruit in the 2025 class – is off to a shaky start. The 19-year-old sophomore only completed 12 passes, also throwing a costly interception at the end of the first half that led to a Western Michigan field goal.

The uncertainty around Underwood’s growth is a concern, but Michigan’s issues run deeper than this. The Wolverines recorded just 106 rushing yards. The average yards per rush would have been well below four if not for two 10+ yard gains. The two lost fumbles contributed to the defense playing 67 snaps as well, which is a number that is less-than-ideal in the opening game of the year.

Whether Whittingham’s debut should be celebrated or not is up for debate. What isn’t is Michigan has much work to do ahead of next week’s game.

The Wolverines and Whittingham are welcoming the #10 Oklahoma Sooners to Ann Arbor on Sept. 12. Oklahoma is coming off an all-encompassing 51-0 victory over UTEP earlier Saturday. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer looked sharp. The Sooners’ run game looks greatly improved from 2025. The Oklahoma defense held the UTEP offense to under 300 yards.

There are many roadblocks in Michigan’s way in the upcoming game. Whittingham is already facing pressure to avoid underwhelming. Underwood is going to be thrown in the fire against Oklahoma’s elite defense.

Time will tell what comes of Michigan this season, but Whittingham is ultimately off to an undefeated start at the helm. Michigan-Oklahoma is set for noon EST on Saturday.