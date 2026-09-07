Michigan’s 50-Minute Offensive Drought Sends Troubling Warning Before Oklahoma

Michigan survived Western Michigan on Saturday night.

That might be the least important takeaway from the Wolverines’ 13-12 victory.

Buried underneath the controversial ending and Bryce Underwood’s game-winning Hail Mary to JJ Buchanan is a statistic that should be considerably more concerning with Oklahoma coming to Ann Arbor next. Michigan scored on its opening possession with 9:40 remaining in the first quarter and did not score again until the clock reached zero in the fourth.

The drought lasted 50 minutes and 20 seconds.

For a program with Michigan’s expectations, and one that entered the game as roughly a 27-point favorite against Western Michigan, going more than 50 minutes without producing a point is difficult to dismiss as merely an ugly season opener.

It could be a warning.

Michigan Offense Disappeared for More Than 50 Minutes

Michigan’s official drive chart shows just how prolonged the offensive problems became.

After Underwood scored on a 1-yard run to finish Michigan’s opening 75-yard touchdown drive, the Wolverines’ next eight possessions ended with six punts, an interception and a fumble.

No field goals. No touchdowns. No points.

Western Michigan held the ball for 40 minutes and eight seconds compared with Michigan’s 19:52. The Wolverines finished with only 12 first downs and converted three of their 10 third-down attempts.

Underwood ultimately finished 12-of-22 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 47 rushing yards. His final pass changed the result, but it did not erase everything that preceded it.

That distinction matters.

Underwood has been at the center of one of the most high-profile quarterback investments in college football, and the expectations surrounding him and Michigan are understandably enormous. Nobody should expect perfection in a season opener, but a team with Michigan’s resources and talent cannot make disappearing offensively for nearly an entire game against an inferior opponent a habit.

Especially not with Oklahoma next.

Dave Portnoy Wanted Oklahoma After Michigan’s Escape

Michigan superfan and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had a much different reaction immediately after the victory.

As Heavy previously reported, Portnoy quickly turned his attention toward Oklahoma after Michigan’s miraculous finish, making it clear he wanted the Wolverines’ next opponent.

That confidence was understandable in the moment.

Underwood had just delivered the type of throw that can completely change the feeling surrounding a team. Michigan went from staring at one of the most embarrassing losses in recent program history to celebrating an improbable victory in a matter of seconds.

But the Wolverines may want to examine the previous 50 minutes before getting too excited about Oklahoma.

The Sooners opened their season by defeating UTEP 51-0. Quarterback John Mateer threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns while Oklahoma’s defense did not allow a point.

Western Michigan also may have provided Oklahoma with a blueprint.

The Broncos forced Michigan into repeated short possessions, controlled the football and allowed Underwood and the Wolverines almost no offensive rhythm. Oklahoma possesses considerably more talent to take advantage if those same problems appear again.

Michigan’s dramatic finish could have created momentum. The controversy surrounding the final second, however, has ensured that the Wolverines have received plenty of criticism despite technically starting the season 1-0.

That may prove more valuable than pretending the result erased the performance.

Portnoy wanted Oklahoma.

He is about to get Oklahoma.

Michigan may have beaten Western Michigan, but the reality is simple: If the Wolverines go another 50-plus minutes without scoring when the Sooners arrive at Michigan Stadium, there probably will not be another Hail Mary waiting to save them.