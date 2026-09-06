Michigan Coach Kyle Whittingham Under Fire After ‘Sickening’ WMU Upset

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham got his career off to a dismal start as his team lost in a historic upset to an in-state rival.

Michigan came into Saturday’s game against Western Michigan University as 27.5-point favorites, but fell in a historic upset. Whittingham faced resounding criticism for his approach to the game, including his decision to back quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Kyle Whittingham in the Crosshairs After Michigan Upset

Michigan struggled throughout Saturday’s game, with an anemic offense that could not stretch the underdog WMU team. Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt blasted Michigan’s game plan for the season opener.

“Sickening. Shocking. Completely inexcusable,” Butt wrote in a post on X. “Give a ton of credit to western michigan. Had a great gameplan. Executed in all 3 phases at a higher level. That’s a damn good football team, but Michigan beat themselves countless times in this game. Many mistakes are carryovers from last season which is most concerning”

Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde noted that the loss was reminiscent of the historic upset to Appalachian State in 2007, when Michigan came in as 33-point favorites.

“Kyle Whittingham is closing in on the worst season-opening performance at Michigan since App State 2007,” Forde wrote.

Some suggested Whittingham may have backed the wrong quarterback, overlooking Tommy Carr in favor of Bryce Underwood.

“I don’t want to overreact because it’s Game 1 in the Kyle Whittingham era but it may already be time to talk Tommy Carr,” noted reporter Mark J. Burns in a post on X.

Kyle Whittingham Already Faced More Criticism

Whittingham had already faced criticism earlier in the week after a report from The Salt Lake Tribune raised questions about his approach to player health and safety at Utah.

Whittingham pushed back against allegations that he pushed for players to return against the recommendation of the team’s medical staff.

“Never in my career have I ever tried to sway, influence, whatever the word is, our medical staff, you know, wherever I’ve been,” Whittingham said while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show. “We listen to the medical staff. If they say a player is available, we go with that. And if they say he’s not available, we go with that.”