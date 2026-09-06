Michigan Fans Under Fire for Actions After Controversial WMU Win

Michigan’s fans are facing criticism for their reaction to a controversial win against Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines pulled off a miracle win on the final play, with Bryce Underwood heaving a Hail Mary pass one play after the game clock appeared to expire. Michigan won 13-12 against the MAC opponent, prompting fans to rush the field — an action that drew resounding criticism.

Michigan’s Fans Storm Field After Near-Upset

Michigan had struggled throughout the game, scoring just 7 points before their final drive ended in a controversial touchdown. The game initially appeared over when Underwood threw a Hail Mary attempt through the back on the end zone, but referees put 1 second back on the clock after ruling that it touched a Western Michigan defender who was out of bounds.

Underwood scrambled before heaving to the end zone, where JJ Buchanan came down with the ball.

Michigan’s fans stormed onto the field after the win, which the ESPN broadcast called out and many fans online criticized. The Wolverines came into the game as 27.5-point favorites and trailed for much of the game before winning on the game’s final play.

Reporter TJ Eckert noted that the entire final sequence of the game seemed hard to grasp.

“What’s more unbelievable? 1. The phantom second added to the clock for Michigan OR 2. Michigan fans storming the field after a home win against Western Michigan,” Eckert wrote in a post on X.

Longtime ESPN reporter Wayne Drehs also found it inappropriate for fans to rush onto the field after the game.

“College football is beyond repair when Michigan fans charge the field after beating Western Michigan,” Drehs posted on X.

Others called out the fans for their reaction to a game that should have been well in hand for the Wolverines.

“Michigan just rushed the field after beating Western,” noted one fan in a post on X.

“YOU STORMED THE FIELD FOR BEATING WESTERN MICHIGAN AT HOME???” another wrote.

Michigan Paid Seven Figures for Upset Scare

As MLive reported, the Wolverines paid Western Michigan $1.5 million for the game, which nearly resuled in the biggest upset since Michigan lost to 33-point underdog Appalachian State in 2007.

As USA Today’s Craig Meyer noted, Michigan’s payday was in line with other big programs.