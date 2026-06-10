Michigan Fans will Love Recruiting Target’s dig at Indiana

Michigan football is trending up for one four-star recruit for June 2026. Fans of the Wolverines will love this part: National champion Indiana won’t claim this defender. That’s because edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi took a dig at the Hoosiers.

Greg Smith of On3/Rivals kept tabs with the recruitment of the Fort Wayne, Indiana native who stars for Northrop High. He ranks as the outlet’s No. 7 overall talent in the Hoosier State (he’s also seventh per 247Sports). IU has reignited football interest among state recruits thanks to its 2025 national title run.

Except these words will win over Michigan fans who hope the 6-foot-2 defender chooses Ann Arbor as his next college football home.

Michigan Target’s dig at Indiana Revealed

Indiana once looked ready to roll out the red carpet for the local talent during the weekend of June 12, per Smith.

That won’t happen, as Emedobi shifts focus to Michigan, Penn State and Minnesota in his recruiting process.

Why the change? Emedobi pulled back the curtain on why Indiana fell off with Smith. Indicating time rose as a major factor.

“My representation had some tough conversations with Indiana,” Emedobi began. “We came to the conclusion that neither of us want to waste anybody’s time.”

Sounds like NIL and Indiana’s sales pitches to the defender fell out of favor. But now Indiana is dropping off from Emedobi’s lineup of school choices.

Did Michigan Recruit Lose Respect for Indiana?

Emedobi merely just scratched a June visit to Bloomington off his list. He became honest if he has animosity towards IU following his change-of-plan decision.

“I still have lots of respect for the program,” Emedobi said. “I might add another team for the 19th if it makes sense but if not I’ll choose between the three schools shortly after I visit Michigan.”

Michigan now rises to the forefront this week for the cat-quick pass rusher, making it his first time on campus.

“So getting a feel for the culture there and meeting everybody is the number one priority. Also to learn more about how I’ll fit with the team,” Emedobi said.

Michigan’s Chances of Landing Recruit

So the Wolverines can swoop up the massive steal on the recruiting trail here.

Michigan lands in a great spot too, with On3/Rivals favoring the historic Big Ten power sealing the deal for Emedobi.

“Minnesota and Penn State shouldn’t be counted out completely but Michigan has a chance to end this recruitment over the weekend. The Indiana native is looking at a commitment sometime in June,” Smith said.

Defensive ends coach and run game coordinator Lewis Powell leads the recruiting charge to land Emedobi. Powell is a longtime assistant under new head coach Kyle Whittingham when both led the Utah Utes. Including during the school’s transition out of the Pac-12 and into the Big 12. Emedobi earns a chance to play for a position coach responsible for producing eight different NFL players under his watch, featuring 2024 third round selection Jonah Elliss.

Emedobi joins the nation’s 17th-ranked 2027 class should he accept Michigan’s offer. Once again the Wolverines hold the upper hand in landing him compared to the big in-state option for the rusher.