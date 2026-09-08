Sooners Coach Issues Reality Check on Michigan QB Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines 2026 college football season and the beginning of the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor both got off to an inauspicious start over the weekend. Thanks to a last-second Hail Mary from quarterback Bryce Underwood — and the controversial replay decision granting that second — the Wolverines narrowly escaped with a 13-12 win over in-state Western Michigan on Saturday.

While Michigan must improve in multiple game phases if it hopes to have a successful campaign, Underwood’s play is No. 1 with a bullet. Fans and analysts alike have been sounding off on Underwood for days now, his game-winning heave notwithstanding. At least one football mind is still a fan of Underwood’s potential, though — namely, the head coach of the Wolverines’ Week 2 opponent.

Oklahoma Sooner coach Brent Venables spoke out on the QB during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. And, as he sees it, the best is yet to come for the sophomore QB.

“Bryce, as I said last night on my coach’s show, is one of the most talented players at any position in all of college football,” the Sooners coach declared. “All of his best days are still in front of him. Won nine games as a starting quarterback as a true freshman, a tremendous feat in itself.”

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Bryce Underwood Gave Michigan Fans Flashbacks to Last Season

Underwood helped Michigan to a 9-4 record last season, despite playing as a true freshman quarterback. However, his inconsistent play at times was a source of frustration for fans. In 13 starts for the Wolverines, Underwood threw for 2,428 yards and completed 60.4% of his passes. His touchdown-to-interception ratio left something to be desired, though, as he logged just 11 TDs while throwing 9 interceptions.

During Michigan’s Week 1 win over WMU, Underwood completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 170 yards (47 of which came on the final play), one TD and one interception. Meanwhile, he ran for 47 yards and a score on 9 carries. He also lost a fumble during the fourth quarter.

Underwood will have to perform better this Saturday when the Wolverines welcome the Sooners to the Big House. Venables’ team held UTEP scoreless last week, winning in Norman 51-0 and limiting the Miners to just 86 passing yards (and 198 yards of total offense).

For his part, Whittingham appears to be committed to Underwood and his skill set for the time being. That said, the former Utah coach noted during his weekly press conference that Underwood’s starting role isn’t “something that’s infinite,” so he’ll have to continue to earn his spot.

Could Michigan Utilize Underwood’s Legs More in Week 2?

If there was anything positive to be gleaned from Underwood’s performance, outside of his clutch heroics, it’s that he had a modicum of success on the ground. Michigan made a concerted effort to utilize his speed and athleticism in the running game. That’s not wholly surprising given his physical talent and offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s history.

Beck’s offense racked up 266.3 yards per game on the ground at Utah last season, and his QBs played a huge role in that success. Utes starter Devon Dampier and backup Byrd Ficklin combined for 1,348 yards and 20 TDs on the ground along the way.

Beck and Co. will have to pick their spots with Underwood to keep him on the field. Offensive line play must improve, too, after a general lack of physicality during Week 1. However, the team has the players, coaches and scheme to make it better.