Michigan Football: All-American Expected to Return for Opener, Expectations Abound

For the first time since their 2025 Citrus Bowl loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Michigan Wolverines will be back on the football field this weekend. They’ll be led for the first time by former Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham, but he’s not the only fresh face coming from the Intermountain West.

All-American EDGE John Henry Daley is another of several Utah transplants. And after ending his 2025 campaign on a sour note with a ruptured Achilles, the senior transfer is expected to play in Michigan’s season opener against Western Michigan at the Big House on Saturday.

Whittingham described the standout pass rusher — who logged 48 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season with the Utes — as “100% ready to roll” at his first in-season press conference since taking the helm of the Wolverines, on Monday.

Michigan Coaches Spotlight Improvement in John Henry Daley’s Game

While the excitement surrounding Daley’s potential — and defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s defense at large — is palpable in Ann Arbor, questions remain. Just over nine months have passed since Daley suffered his injury without contact during a Big 12 battle between Utah and Kansas State. Since then, the Wolverines have been careful to limit Daley’s reps during fall camp.

Despite the caution surrounding Daley’s situation, though, Whittingham and Hill appear bullish on his ability to play impactful football, with both coaches spotlighting physical improvements in his game.

On Monday, Whittingham said Daley is “probably more explosive and quicker than he’s ever been.” Hill echoed those sentiments later in the week and praised Michigan’s staff for its handling of his injury.

“He’s stronger than he’s been. He’s still coming off an injury, so … Coach [Lewis] Powell’s done a great job of just monitoring that injury to where we’ve got to get him back, but we expect him to be full go,” Hill told reporters during a Wednesday press conference.

“I’ve seen John Henry in person, and then I’ve played against him or coached against him. So, he’s a really, really good player when he’s fully healthy and going. And we expect him to be going.”

Before his 2025 breakout, Daley split his previous two seasons with Utah and BYU. He logged just four tackles and a sack in 2024 with Utah after appearing in three games as a freshman for the Cougars the prior year.

Safety Rod Moore Is Also Expected to Play

As Hill seeks to integrate new players and old while also instituting a new — albeit familiar — defensive scheme, having the team’s best players on the field and lineup consistency will be crucial. To that end, another key cog — safety Rod Moore — is expected to play in the opener as well.

Moore missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury, then aggravated it again early last season. The sixth-year senior and three-time Wolverines captain has 147 career tackles and 7 interceptions.

He and junior safety Chris Bracy will be counted on to anchor a Michigan secondary that Hill and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford expect to be one of the nation’s best.